‘Bring Our Lady into the streets of America’: Coast to coast rosary will be Oct. 11

LA CROSSE, Wisconsin, September 4, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) — Once again, Catholic are urged to take their rosaries outside and join together in prayer for the good of the U.S. and the world.

Rosary Coast to Coast 2020 will take place on October 11, 2020, and organizers are encouraging participants to sign up and join rallies in public places all over the United States and in participating countries.

The organizers have offered evidence that this year, more than ever, America needs our prayers.

“The US in 2020 is a country on the edge: a global pandemic; violent protests, vandalism and looting; destruction of Church, state and private property; rejection of the heritage of our nation; heresy against the Catholic Church; withdrawal of support for law enforcement; as well as calls for socialism, communism and anarchy,” a statement by the Holy League reads.

“Spiritual Battle has intensified with the forces of evil becoming even more extreme in their advocacy of unrestricted abortion and a radical rebellion against God’s creation of man, woman and the sanctity of marriage and the family, accompanied by open hostility against all who do not share their unholy beliefs,” it continues.

“Rage and division are increasing as we approach a pivotal national election in November.”

The Holy League turns to St. Gregory the Great as a model, noting that when a plague began to rage through Rome in 590 AD, St. Gregory led a massive procession, including a banner of Our Lady, through the city begging for God’s aid. According to legend, St. Gregory saw an angel on what is now the Castel Sant’Angelo wipe his bloody sword and sheathe it, indicating that the plague would come to an end.

“A statue of St. Michael the Archangel sheathing his sword was put on the top of Castel Sant’ Angelo, which remains a constant reminder of the mercy of God and how He responded to the prayers and supplications of his people,” the statement notes.

In that spirit, the Holy League is inviting Catholics to do as Pope Gregory did and once again “bring Our Lady into the streets of America.”

Nationwide mass rosary gatherings have been organized across the United States since fans of the Church Militant network held their own “Rosary at the Coasts and Borders” in December 2017, inspired by Poland’s “Rosary at the Borders” held that October. The Polish event attracted over one million participants, some joining in from other countries around the world.

Inspired by Poland’s success, Catholics held national rosaries around Ireland, Australia, and Great Britain.

Rosary Coast to Coast was founded in 2018 and successfully organized nationwide rosaries across the U.S. both that year and in 2019. The Americans were joined by allies across the world, forming what Father Richard Heilman dubbed the new “Holy League of Nations.”