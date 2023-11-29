The transgender movement must be called out for its cruelty toward women and girls

On this week’s episode of The Van Maren Show, Jonathon discusses an aspect of the transgender movement which he believes has not been addressed clearly – its cruelty.

(LifeSiteNews) — On this week’s episode of The Van Maren Show, Jonathon discusses an aspect of the transgender movement that he believes is not commented on enough by those opposing it – its cruelty toward women and girls.

He begins the program by discussing a recent high court ruling from the United Kingdom, in which the Honorable Mr. Justice MacDonald rejected a request by parents of a gender-confused girl to issue an injunction against their daughter’s wishes for a double mastectomy, citing a family history of mental illness.

Examining the case, Jonathon notes two things: 1) the torture inflicted on the English language such that the girl’s parents could not express themselves without being labeled “transphobic” and 2) the “manifest cruelty of the transgender movement,” something which has been imposed on women and girls in nearly every Western country in less than a decade.

He goes through several examples throughout the episode, starting with the rewards given to gender-confused men and the gleeful applause of onlookers, which he sees as reminiscent of the forced applause given to dictators. “There is an air of threat to all of this, because the cultural overlords are watching,” Jonathon opines.

Since March, he notes, nine men have been named “Woman of the Year,” including Dylan Mulvaney. “This is not just men being recognized by society as women, they’re being recognized as the very best women, they’re being recognized as women among women, as head and shoulders above the others winning these awards, including, by the way, beauty pageants,” Jonathon observes.

For him, the most grotesque example of this comes in the form of men being named homecoming queens – something that was once, to his admission, a slightly objectifying affair based on physical attractiveness but has now become one where real girls are forced to stand next to “some jut-jawed, gangly young dude in long hair in a dress” and say that he is the most beautiful girl in the school.

Meanwhile, girls cannot speak out against such things without becoming a major news story, such as when a Vermont school banned girls from entering changing rooms because they refused to enter with a gender-confused boy, or when a girl was told by an Illinois judge that she has no right to “visual bodily privacy” after her parents sued her school district for allowing gender-confused boys use the girls’ bathroom and locker room.

The cruelty is seen in prisons when rapists are allowed jail cells in female prisons after identifying as “transgender,” which usually results in sexual assaults, all while the inmates claiming to have been raped by the “transgender” prisoner are accused of “transphobia” and threatened with increased jail time for using the wrong pronouns.

The cruelty is seen when gender-confused men are allowed into rape crisis shelters and women’s shelters, where women report being raped or sexually assaulted by them, or when an official of such a shelter in Scotland, himself gender-confused, said that women should “reframe” their trauma and that the women in the shelter should expect to be challenged for having “unacceptable beliefs that are discriminatory in nature.”

The English language itself is being cruelly used against women also, Jonathon maintains, with degrading terms used for women for the sake of placating the gender-confused and that practically remove actual women from the language.

“It is cruel to lock women behind bars with violent rapists. It’s cruel to force teenage girls to change in front of young men in their locker rooms. It’s cruel to force traumatized rape victims to sleep in dorms with men. And it’s cruel to demand that women accept their own demotion and dehumanization, reduced to crude terminology to avoid offending the cross-dressers in charge,” Jonathon concludes.

“You can put a man in a dress and he’s still a man, and you can dress up cruelty in a cloak of compassion, as the trans activists do. But it is still cruelty, and we should say so clearly because many women and many girls are waiting for us to speak up and to say so, and we should do so until people are forced to hear us, til they recognize that the emperor has no clothes and we can all see that he’s a dude.”

The Van Maren Show is hosted on numerous platforms, including Spotify, SoundCloud, YouTube, iTunes, and Google Play.

For a full listing of episodes, and to subscribe to various channels, visit our Acast webpage here.

Share











