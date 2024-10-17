The transgender movement will never give up: here’s why

On this week's episode of The Van Maren Show, Jonathon discusses why the transgender movement, despite increasing opposition, is not going away anytime soon.

(LifeSiteNews) — On this week’s episode of The Van Maren Show, Jonathon discusses why the transgender movement, despite increasing opposition, is not going away anytime soon.

Jonathon begins the episode by underscoring that the amount of young people who have been persuaded to “transition” by the medical establishment is probably the greatest medical scandal since eugenics. “What we’re seeing now [are] the consequences of activists successfully hijacking our institutions and implementing an ideology essentially under threat of emotional blackmail,” the host said.

Jonathon noted that the primary piece of emotional blackmail that transgender activists have used is telling parents that by not affirming their child’s gender-dysphoric thoughts, such as their son thinking he’s a girl, they are putting their children’s lives at risk because they may take their own lives as a result of not getting their way.

“And there are an enormous number of videos online, on YouTube and elsewhere, put out by transgender influencers, where they actually coach kids on what language to use with their parents, therapists, psychiatrists, doctor, in order to get what they want. And kids are literally coached on how to walk through this step by step,” he said.

The host then emphasized that we’re now seeing secular politicians who are not even social conservatives, such as Alberta Premier Danielle Smith, restricting “sex-change” surgeries and the use of puberty blockers for minors.

The reason she’s willing to do this is because the evidence that puberty blockers are incredibly damaging, that cross-sex hormones are irreversibly damaging, that ‘sex-change’ surgeries mutilate and destroy the bodies of young people and often turn them into lifelong medical patients, is just overwhelming. And so, regardless of whether or not you’re a social conservative, regardless of whether or not you have the Christian view of what masculinity and femininity are, we now have enough evidence that even secular politicians are willing to say, ‘We can’t move forward with this, history is going to judge us very, very badly.’

Jonathon also highlighted that we now have many detransitioners, such as Chloe Cole, speaking out about the dangers of having a “sex change” as a minor, having gone through the trauma themselves. He read from Cole’s testimony to Congress last year, in which she described how her parents were convinced by medical professionals that the only way to properly address her “gender dysphoria” was to “transition” into a male.

“Her story is one of thousands and there are going to be thousands more to come,” he said.

A bit later in the episode, Jonathon pondered the question of why so many transgender activists will not stop pushing the issue despite the mountain of evidence surfacing that their agenda is harmful. The answer, the host said, is that there are certain people who cannot accept that the transgender movement is lying. Jonathon revealed who these people are by quoting journalist Helen Joyce, who gave the perfect answer during an interview with Peter Boghossian last year:

Something you may not have thought of is that there are a lot of people who can’t move on from this. And that’s the people who have transitioned their own children. So those people are going to be like the Japanese soldiers who were on Pacific islands and didn’t know the war was over. They’ve got to fight forever. This is another reason why this is the worst, worst, worst social contagion that we’ll ever have experienced. A lot of people have done the worst thing you could do, which is to harm their children irrevocably because of it. Those people will have to believe that they did the right thing for the rest of their lives, for their own sanity and for their own self-respect. So they’ll still be fighting, and each one of those people destroys entire organizations and entire friendship groups. I’ve lost count of the number of times that somebody has said to me of a specific organization that has got turned upside down on this, ‘Oh, the deputy director has a trans child.’ Or, ‘Oh, the journalist on that paper who does special investigations has a trans child.’ Or whatever. The entire organization gets paralyzed by that one person. And it may not even be widely known at that organization that they have a trans child. But it will come out. People will have sort of said it quietly, and now you can’t talk truth in front of that person, and you know you can’t, because what you’re saying is, you as a parent have done a truly, like, a human rights abuse level of awful thing to your own child that cannot be fixed. There are specific individuals who are actively against women’s rights here, and it is not known why they are, but I happen to know through the back channels, that it’s because they’ve transed their child. So those people will do anything for the entire rest of their lives to destroy me and people like me because people like me are standing in reproach to them. I don’t want to be, I’m not talking directly to them, I don’t spend my time b****ing to them. But the fact is that just simply by saying we will never accept natal males in women’s spaces, well it is their son that we’re talking about, and they’ve told their son that he can get himself sterilized and destroy his own basic sexual function and women will accept him as a woman. And if we don’t, there’s no way back for them and that child. They’ve sold their child a bill of goods that they can’t deliver on. And I’m the one who has to be bullied to try to force me to deliver on it. So those people are going to be the people who will keep this bloody movement going, I’m sorry to say, because they’ve everything to lose, and it is a fight to the death as far as they are concerned.

For more of Jonathon’s analysis, tune in to this week’s episode of The Van Maren Show.

The Van Maren Show is hosted on numerous platforms, including Spotify, SoundCloud, YouTube, iTunes, and Google Play.

For a full listing of episodes, and to subscribe to various channels, visit our Acast webpage here.

Share











