The true cost of vaccines: Expert researcher discusses aborted babies and vaccines

March 26, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) — In this week’s episode, Pamela Acker joins the Ladies of LifeSite to discuss aborted fetal cells in vaccines and what people of conscience can do.

Pamela Acker is an expert on the use of aborted fetal cells in vaccines and in vaccine development testing. Acker recently wrote the book Vaccination: A Catholic Perspective, which is available here. (Or sign up for The Ladies of LifeSite email list for a chance to win a FREE copy!)

Listen here:

Acker started her PhD in biology at the Catholic University of America with a passion for finding an alternative to the use of aborted fetal cells in vaccines and vaccine testing. Sadly, not long after she began her research, her lab asked her to begin using aborted fetal cells in her research, as all of the protocols researched used these HEK293 cells. She refused and suspended pursuing her PhD.

Acker joins Rebekah, Madeleine, and Clare to share her story and to help expose the use of aborted fetal cells in vaccines and other products. On today’s episode, Acker tells listeners that although there are two common aborted fetal cell lines used in research, there are numerous others.

“Even if it was only two abortions, it would still be wrong,” Acker says, “One abortion is one grave reason to consider not using these vaccines and one grave reason is all we need.”

Acker and the, Ladies discuss the moral and biological implications of getting vaccines that contain aborted fetal cells, such as the Measles, Mumps, and Rubella (MMR) vaccines and the Chickenpox vaccine.

You don’t want to miss this fact-filled episode of The Ladies of LifeSite. If you’re pro-life, but aren’t well versed in the use of aborted fetal cells in vaccines, this is an easy introduction to the topic. Acker’s passion is contagious!