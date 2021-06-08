The USCCB should stand firm on denying Communion to pro-abortion politicians

June 8, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) — In this week’s episode of The Bishop Strickland Show, Bishop Joseph Strickland comments on the U.S. bishops’ upcoming June meeting, where they are set to discuss the issue of pro-abortion “Catholic” politicians receiving Holy Communion. Strickland also condemns contraception and talks about the importance of married couples being open to life and children.

Bishop Strickland highlights that the main problem behind politicians who contradict Church teaching but receive Communion anyway “comes down to … do we believe in the Real Presence?” Strickland says that the denial by Catholics of basic teachings of the faith, such as abortion or regarding homosexuality and transgenderism, stems from the denial that Christ is present at every Mass.

His Excellency notes that the U.S. bishops’ discussion on this topic really “doesn’t need to happen” because canon law is clear that politicians and others who openly promote anti-Catholic ideas must be refused Holy Communion.

Strickland describes how today’s society opposes many truths, including the truth that “marriage is between a man and a woman for life, open to children.”

Lastly, he condemns contraception as immoral, and calls on married couples, especially recently married ones, to follow the teachings of the Church and always choose life and truth.

