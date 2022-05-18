Elites at World Economic Forum annual meeting to be guarded by a 5,000-person army, ‘no-fly’ zone

DAVOS, Switzerland (LifeSiteNews) – The World Economic Forum’s annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland is slated to have immense security measures for its elite participants, including 5,000 military personnel and a strictly enforced no-fly zone.
According to Reuters, for the security of the global elite, Switzerland has offered 5,000 members of its military to aid the local police force during this year’s WEF annual meeting from May 22 and May 26. As of right now, many soldiers are already erecting large security fencing around the meeting compound while members of the Swiss Air Force are set to fly overhead during the conference to ensure a no-fly zone is maintained.
The globalist conference will feature as many as 2,000 political and industry leaders, who will convene to discuss their plans for “pandemic recovery, tackling climate change, the future for work, accelerating stakeholder capitalism, and harnessing new technologies.”
The WHO Pandemic Treaty looks set to be one of the biggest power-grabs in living memory, with unelected globalists seeking the power to declare pandemics, and then control your country's response.
But it's not too late to do something about it.
SIGN and SHARE this special petition telling Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus that the WHO will never usurp your nation's sovereignty.
The past two years have been rife with infringements on personal liberties and civil rights by national governments, but now the World Health Organization is seeking to appropriate those same abusive powers to itself at a global level.
194 member states representing 99% of the world's population are expected to sign pandemic treaties with the WHO that would allow Tedros, or any future Director General, to dictate exactly how your nation would respond to a new disease outbreak which they consider a pandemic.
This attack on national sovereignty will come as no surprise to those who for years have listened to elites like Klaus Schwab and Bill Gates discussing their vision for the centralization of power into globalist organizations like the World Economic Forum (WEF), the WHO and the rest of the United Nations.
SIGN this petition against the WHO's Pandemic Treaty, before it's too late.
Ludicrously, 20 world leaders calling for the treaty, including Tedros, Boris Johnson and Emmanuel Macron, compared the post-Covid world to the post-WWII period, saying similar co-operation is now needed to "dispel the temptations of isolationism and nationalism, and to address the challenges that could only be achieved together in the spirit of solidarity and co-operation - namely peace, prosperity, health and security."
Australian PM Scott Morrison is the latest leader to express support for a "pandemic treaty".
The stated intention of the WHO is to "kickstart a global process to draft and negotiate a convention, agreement or other international instrument under the Constitution of the World Health Organization to strengthen pandemic prevention, preparedness and response."
The wheels are already in motion, with the Biden administration officially proposing the initial steps towards handing global pandemic control to the WHO.
Biden's representatives have submitted amendments to the WHO's International Health Regulations (IHR), which would give the Director General the right to declare health emergencies in any nation, even when disputed by the country in question.
These amendments, which would be legally binding under international law, will be voted on by the World Health Assembly (the governing body of the WHO) at a special convention running from May 22-28 and set the stage for a fully-fledged pandemic treaty to be passed.
SIGN and SHARE the petition telling the WHO that you won't accept any pandemic treaty
The ball has been rolling since the last World Health Assembly meeting in December, where the United States launched negotiations "on a new international health instrument on pandemic prevention, preparedness, and response," a U.S. statement read.
"This momentous step represents our collective responsibility to work together to advance health security and to make the global health system stronger and more responsive.
"We look forward to broad and deep negotiations using a whole-of-society and whole-of-government approach that will strengthen the international legal framework for public health/pandemic prevention, preparedness, and response and enable us to address issues of equity, accountability, and multisectoral collaboration evident in the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We know it will take all of us working together across governments, private sector, philanthropy, academia, and civil society to make rapid progress towards a long-term solution for these complex problems," the U.S. statement added.
SIGN the petition today to show the WHO that you won't accept this attack on national sovereignty.
These are precarious times in which freedom and self-determination must be defended from those who would ride rough-shod over your civil rights.
We do not want to go back to global lockdowns, vaccine mandates and propoganda.
Sign the petition - speak up now!
**Photo: YouTube Screenshot**
The WEF has been a source of controversy in recent years, particularly since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, which corresponded with the unveiling and implementation of the group’s “Great Reset” agenda.
The Great Reset is a radical socialist plan designed by these global elites that “seeks to ‘push the reset button’ on the global economy” and establish a radical new global order that seems to closely emulate many aspects of the Chinese Social Credit System. A 2016 article from the WEF titled “Welcome to 2030. I own nothing, have no privacy, and life has never been better” outlines elites’ vision for the future, which essentially boils down to “You’ll own nothing and you’ll be happy.”
The WEF chairman, German economist Klaus Schwab, has consistently praised Chinese Communist President Xi Jinping for the “significant social and economic achievements” that have occurred under his dictatorial “leadership.”
The adulation of Xi from Schwab and the WEF comes despite credible evidence suggesting China is actively carrying out a genocide against its Uyghur Muslim population, and with critics calling its Social Credit System the “nightmare of the world’s first truly totalitarian state.”
In addition to statements regarding China, many have been skeptical of COVID-19 measures and the coronavirus narrative more broadly, precisely because in the WEF’s announcement of the Great Reset initiative the group openly credited the COVID-19 “pandemic” as a great opportunity for them to march toward their global revolutionary goals.
“COVID-19 lockdowns may be gradually easing, but anxiety about the world’s social and economic prospects is only intensifying. There is good reason to worry: a sharp economic downturn has already begun, and we could be facing the worst depression since the 1930s. But while this outcome is likely, it is not unavoidable,” Schwab wrote in June 2020.
But “one silver lining of the pandemic is that it has shown how quickly we can make radical changes to our lifestyles. Almost instantly, the crisis forced businesses and individuals to abandon practices long claimed to be essential, from frequent air travel to working in an office,” added the economist.
“To achieve a better outcome, the world must act jointly and swiftly to revamp all aspects of our societies and economies, from education to social contracts and working conditions. Every country, from the United States to China, must participate, and every industry, from oil and gas to tech, must be transformed. In short, we need a ‘Great Reset’ of capitalism,” Schwab stressed.