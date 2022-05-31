Abp. Cordileone says ‘aggressive’ push to expand abortion is part of a ‘spiritual battle’

SAN FRANCISCO (LifeSiteNews) — San Francisco Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone said a spiritual battle is underway over the issue of abortion.
“There is a spiritual battle going on. The push for abortion has become more and more aggressive,” Abp. Cordileone told National Catholic Register on Saturday. He spoke about his decision to prohibit pro-abortion Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi from receiving Holy Communion while she continues to promote abortion.
He told National Catholic Register:
The push for abortion has become more and more aggressive. It was initially presented as a necessary evil. “Legal, safe and rare” was the old cliché. Then they started speaking about “reproductive health”: It’s not a matter of choice; it is part of health care.
Then it became celebrated. When New York state passed its new abortion law in 2019, the top of the World Trade Center was lit up pink. And now, the misnamed Women’s Health Protection Act would essentially give unfettered access to abortion for all nine months of pregnancy.
The aggressive push for abortion led the archbishop to “be more assertive and respond to [Pelosi’s reception of Communion].”
Read: Abp. Cordileone answers critics of barring Pelosi from Communion: ‘My purpose is pastoral not political’
Abp. Cordileone explained that it is necessary to publicly rebuke someone who is causing scandal. He attempted to reach Pelosi for years before making the decision to bar her from receiving the Eucharist.
Bishop Robert McElroy (right) is to be made a cardinal in August, despite his inaction on allegations against notorious ex-cardinal Theodore McCarrick.
We all have a responsibility to speak up when serious wrongs are being brought to our attention, but McElroy didn't.
SIGN this petition to demand Pope Francis not reward a bishop who failed to report allegations against McCarrick
The Bishop of San Diego was told about serious sexual wrongdoing by McCarrick in 2016 when psychotherapist Richard Sipe, who had interviewed numerous victims of McCarrick, sent him a detailed letter, but McElroy sat on that information and is now being made a cardinal.
Appointing him to the College of Cardinals is not only an insult to those who suffered clerical sex-abuse, but also to those who are intent on ridding the Church of such evil.
This decision to make McElroy a cardinal must be reversed, and the only way to make that happen is with pressure from the laity.
SIGN and SHARE this petition to stop the appointment of Bishop McElroy to the College of Cardinals
Sipe told McElory that numerous seminarians and priests reported sexual advances and activity by McCarrick in a letter that also detailed extensive abuse by other clerics.
"I have interviewed twelve seminarians and priests who attest to propositions, harassment, or sex with McCarrick," the psychotherapist told McElroy in the 2016 letter, adding: "None so far has found the ability to speak openly at the risk of reputation and retaliation."
McElroy, who claims there was no corroborating evidence, could have brought the allegations to the pope, or even to the Papal Nuncio, but instead ended the correspondence with Sipe, himself a clerical sex-abuse victim.
It would take another year for the truth about McCarrick to slowly emerge in public.
SIGN the petition to stop Bishop McElroy being elevated to the College of Cardinals
Turning a blind eye to serious allegations of sexual wrongdoing is reprehensible in any context, but particularly when a bishop, a shepherd of souls, does so.
He also supports giving Holy Communion to pro-abortion politicians, contrary to the Church's teaching, while he has concelebrated LGBT Masses as bishop and claimed Fr. James Martin's attempt to normalize the LGBT ideology is "fully consonant with Catholic teaching".
The sad truth is that McElroy is not fit to continue as a bishop, let alone become a cardinal.
Please SIGN and SHARE this petition to stop the rot that continues to tarnish Christ's Church.
We must do what we can to clean up this mess now.
More Information:
Bishop McElroy was warned about McCarrick - LifeSiteNews
Pope announces 21 new cardinals, including McElroy - LifeSiteNews
Photo: Theodore McCarrick and Bishop Robert McElroy (Lisa Bourne/LifeSiteNews & Diocese of San Diego/YouTube)
“[Y]ou are not to present yourself for Holy Communion and, should you do so, you are not to be admitted to Holy Communion, until such time as you [publicly] repudiate your advocacy for the legitimacy of abortion and confess and receive absolution of this grave sin in the sacrament of Penance,” Cordileone wrote to Pelosi on May 19.
There is a spiritual battle going on. The push for abortion has become more and more aggressive…When NY state passed its new abortion law in 2019, the top of the World Trade Center was lit up pink. https://t.co/UzKwpJ3Aju
— Archbishop Salvatore J. Cordileone (@ArchCordileone) May 30, 2022
The Catholic Church teaches that the Eucharist is the literal body, blood, soul, and divinity of Jesus Christ. No Catholic who has committed a moral sin is to present himself or herself for Holy Communion until he or she has confessed that sin in the Sacrament of Confession.
“Those who have been excommunicated or interdicted after the imposition or declaration of the penalty and others obstinately persevering in manifest grave sin are not to be admitted to holy communion,” according to Canon 915 of the Church’s Code of Canon Law.
Read: Nancy Pelosi snubs Arb. Cordileone’s Communion ban by receiving at Mass in Washington, D.C.
Souls in the state of mortal sin will be sent to Hell, absent an extraordinary act of grace by God. “Immediately after death the souls of those who die in a state of mortal sin descend into hell, where they suffer the punishments of hell, ‘eternal fire,'” according to the Catechism of the Catholic Church (1035).
Pelosi received the Eucharist in violation of Abp. Cordileone’s admonition on the Sunday immediately following the announcement.