News

There’s ‘no clinical reason’ for coronavirus vaccines, prominent doctors tell Laura Ingraham

Drs. Peter McCullough and Jay Bhattacharya said in the interview that despite, ‘medical dictator’ Fauci’s continued mask guidelines, there remains ‘no benefit to public masking at any level,’ while COVID injections are ‘contrary to the science.’ Masking kids is ‘a crime against humanity,’ they said.
Thu Jul 15, 2021 - 6:00 am EST
Featured Image
Laura Ingraham with Drs. Bhattacharya (L) and McCullough (R). Screenshot/Rumble
Patrick Delaney By Patrick Delaney
Follow Patrick
Patrick Delaney By Patrick Delaney
Follow Patrick

LifeSiteNews has been permanently banned on YouTube. Click HERE to sign up to receive emails when we add to our video library.

July 14, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) — Two eminent American doctors took Dr. Anthony Fauci to task on Tuesday evening’s Ingraham Anglestating many of the directives given by the presidential advisor are “not true,” that masks “harm the development of children” and provide “no benefit” to the public “at any level.” Furthermore, injecting experimental COVID-19 vaccines into the arms of those who have recovered from the virus is “bad for public health” and “contrary to science,” they said. 

Dr. Peter McCullough was joined by Dr. Jay Bhattacharya as guests on the program with Fox News host Laura Ingraham. McCullough is an internist and cardiologist, along with being a professor of medicine and editor of two major medical journalsBhattacharya is an epidemiologist, an associate professor of medicine at Stanford University Medical School, and a co-author of The Great Barrington Declaration 

Ingraham opened the segment revealing how even some of the mainstream media are now beginning to report what she has been presenting for over a year, including the statistical irrelevancy of COVID-19 in threatening young lives, the injustice of depriving them of live instruction in school, and the mandating of their wearing of masks. 

In presenting her case she cited an article in New York magazine explaining, “just now [they are] reporting that it’s time to rethink COVID protocols for children, noting that fewer kids died from COVID than from pneumonia, heart disease, suicide, homicide, car crashes or drownings.” 

But even while “the left has covered up the truth that this virus is not lethal for children,” Ingraham lamented that director of the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), Anthony Fauci, as “is still pushing the [discredited] line.” 

In an MSNBC interview, Fauci stated “children who are not able to get vaccinated because of their age,” from two on up, “should be wearing masks. No doubt about that.” 

Referencing a recent study which confirmed that wearing face masks is clearly dangerous for children due to their retaining high levels of carbon dioxide in their blood streams, Ingraham asked Bhattacharya, “how is this still being pronounced upon by Fauci in this manner?”  

“Dr Fauci spent last summer campaigning, in effect, to close our schools down. He scared parents with talk about how dangerous COVID was to kids and how they were spreading the disease,” the Stanford professor said. “We know now that that’s not true, [and] in fact kids are very inefficient spreaders of the disease.” 

Acknowledging that these relevant facts were “absolutely” known as early as the Spring of 2020, Bhattacharya chafed that Fauci is still arguing “to restrict children in schools with masks. Masks harm the development of children. And if they're not necessary to control the spread of the disease, why should we ask our children to pay that harm? It boggles my mind. I wish he [Fauci] would just stop doing that.” 

 Ingraham took the Stanford professor’s position a step further, asserting, “I think he should resign… Anthony Fauci should be forced to resign if he doesn’t resign of his own volition. What was done to our children over the last year and a half was a crime against humanity, in my view. We’ll never know the real damage done to children.” 

With regards to the way medical policy is normally arrived at, McCullough added the observation that doctors always work in teams with an exchanging of knowledge and ideas. But, “that’s not what we’re seeing from the top now,” he said. “We have an institute director at the NIH [National Institutes of Health], that is basically a medical dictator. There's no teamwork, there’s no exchange of ideas. The CDC, NIH, FDA, they are so far behind on the data now.” 

“We’ve had twelve randomized trials … [that show] no benefit to public masking at any level,” he confirmed. 

Ingraham was also confounded on how “natural immunity has essentially been kind of tossed aside by Dr. Fauci.”

In another short video clip from May, the Biden advisor proposed “vaccination in people previously infected [with COVID-19], significantly boosts the immune response. Vaccines actually, at least with regard to SARS-CoV-2, can do better than nature.” 

In contrast to this assertion, Ingraham provided a reference to data from an Israeli study showing that “those who recovered from COVID-19 may be [40 times] better protected from reinfection than those who received the vaccine. Since May 1, 72 people who previously had COVID were infected again, accounting for 1 percent of confirmed new cases, while 3,000 who were vaccinated have been infected — 40% of confirmed new cases.” 

— Article continues below Petition —
  Show Petition Text
0 have signed the petition.
Let's get to 1!
Thank you for signing this petition!
Add your signature:
  Show Petition Text
Keep me updated via email on this
petition and related issues.
Keep me updated via email on this petition and related issues.
  Hide Petition Text

Echoing these conclusions, Bhattacharya said Fauci “has ignored the data on this” and referenced a “fantastic” new study from the Cleveland Clinic that affirmed “people who had recovered from COVID were actually quite well protected against severe disease and reinfection.” 

Ignoring the scientific confirmation of this expected outcome, “makes no sense. It’s bad for public health, and it is contrary to the science,” he said. “I’m at a loss for words to explain how you can continue to ignore the vast amount of evidence on this and then make policy around that. It’s just a mistake.” 

McCullough added that the vaccines are also likely not as effective as advertised. Though there is no reason to have any significant fear of variants, which are pretty much the same as the original virus, the Texas A&M professor stated “forty-two percent of 90,000 proven delta [variant] cases in the U.K. have been [in] vaccinated [patients].” And Israeli health authorities estimate “that the vaccine efficacy rate is only about 60 to 70 percent. So, we expect delta [variant] cases in fully vaccinated individuals. It’ll be a mild rise. Its easily treatable in high-risk patients.” And, therefore, this is just one more fact for concluding there’s “no clinical reason to go get vaccinated.” 

RELATED: 

Five reasons not to fear coronavirus variants 

Face masks cause children to inhale six times the safe limit of carbon dioxide, study finds  

Previous COVID infection provides more immunity than jab, new study finds 

Previously infected people ‘unlikely to benefit from COVID-19 vaccination’: study 

EXCLUSIVE - Former Pfizer VP: ‘Your government is lying to you in a way that could lead to your death.’ 

LifeSiteNews has produced an extensive COVID-19 vaccines resources page. View it here.

  anthony fauci, coronavirus vaccines, jay bhattacharya, laura ingraham, masks, peter mccullough, vaccine mandates

Keep this news available to you and millions more

Your gift will spread truth, defeat lies, and save lives

Comments

Share this article