There’s ‘no clinical reason’ for coronavirus vaccines, prominent doctors tell Laura Ingraham

July 14, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) — Two eminent American doctors took Dr. Anthony Fauci to task on Tuesday evening’s Ingraham Angle, stating many of the directives given by the presidential advisor are “not true,” that masks “harm the development of children” and provide “no benefit” to the public “at any level.” Furthermore, injecting experimental COVID-19 vaccines into the arms of those who have recovered from the virus is “bad for public health” and “contrary to science,” they said.

Dr. Peter McCullough was joined by Dr. Jay Bhattacharya as guests on the program with Fox News host Laura Ingraham. McCullough is an internist and cardiologist, along with being a professor of medicine and editor of two major medical journals. Bhattacharya is an epidemiologist, an associate professor of medicine at Stanford University Medical School, and a co-author of The Great Barrington Declaration.

Ingraham opened the segment revealing how even some of the mainstream media are now beginning to report what she has been presenting for over a year, including the statistical irrelevancy of COVID-19 in threatening young lives, the injustice of depriving them of live instruction in school, and the mandating of their wearing of masks.