These bishops stand in the way of prohibiting Communion for Biden, pro-abortion politicians

WASHINGTON, June 8, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) — Cardinals Blase Cupich, Wilton Gregory, Sean O’Malley and Joseph Tobin are among the 68 bishops who don’t want the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) to discuss prohibiting pro-abortion self-identified Catholics in public life from receiving Holy Communion.

“Eucharistic coherence,” as the bishops call it, is theological shorthand for what is lost when famous people who identify as Catholics but persist in open scandal, for example, by promoting abortion, receive Holy Communion. This unhappy feature of American Catholic life became even more troubling when Joe Biden became President and immediately began working to facilitate abortion and to promote transgenderism.

Today, Catholic news website The Pillar published the list of the bishops who signed a May 13 letter asking USCCB president Archbishop Jose Gomez to drop the issue from the annual meeting, which will be taking place online this June (FULL LIST BELOW). The Pillar obtained a copy of the letter.

The letter reveals that these 68 American cardinals and bishops want to delay any discussion of “Eucharistic worthiness.”

“[W]e respectfully urge that all Conference wide discussion and committee work on the topic of Eucharistic worthiness and other issues raised by the Holy See be postponed until the full body of bishops is able to meet in person,” they wrote. “The serious nature of these issues — especially the imperative to forge substantial unity — makes it impossible to address them productively in the fractured and isolated setting of a distance meeting.”

Shockingly, the letter suggests that both a “high standard of consensus” among the American bishops and of “maintaining unity with the Holy See and the Universal Church” is “far from being achieved at this present moment.”

The Pillar stated that Cardinals Wilton Gregory of Washington, D.C., and Blase Cupich of Chicago are “reportedly among the letter’s principal authors.” All their auxiliary bishops — seven for Chicago and two in Washington, D.C. — have also signed the letter. A representative sample of ordinaries who signed include Archbishop Mitchell Rozanski of St. Louis, Bishop Robert McElroy of San Diego, and Bishop John Stowe of Lexington, Kentucky.

Cardinal Timothy Dolan of New York was originally a signatory of the letter, but a spokesman for the Archdiocese told The Pillar that the cardinal had eventually asked that his signature be withdrawn.

Cardinal Cupich’s opposition to denying Holy Communion to pro-abortion politicians is well-known. He recently sent a letter to Archbishop Samuel Aquila of Denver critiquing an article the latter wrote about Eucharistic coherence. Cupich also criticized the USCCB president’s statement, issued immediately after Biden was inaugurated as the President of the United States. That statement pointed out that Biden “has pledged to pursue certain policies that would advance moral evils and threaten human life and dignity, most seriously in the areas of abortion, contraception, marriage, and gender.”

According to The Pillar, the letter pertains to a vote that the members of the USCCB are expected to take during their June meeting about drafting an official document about “Eucharistic coherence.” It is not related to approving a document already written, or drafting one during the meeting.

The online magazine, led by former Catholic News Agency veterans Ed Condon and J.D. Flynn, noted that some are saying that this is an attempt by the signatories to ensure a “full and open” discussion, whereas others think these bishops are stalling for time.

“If the bishops do not vote this month that a document should be drafted, any eventual document is unlikely to be released before late 2022 or early 2023, and only then if a motion to draft a text comes up at a future meeting — most likely in November — for a vote,” The Pillar reported.

Meanwhile, subsequent correspondence from Archbishop Gomez suggests that he has not dropped preparations for a vote on a document about “Eucharistic coherence.” He reported that a doctrine committee had met to develop “a brief outline” to propose to the USCCB members in June. The USCCB president emphasized that they would not be voting on the document but on whether or not drafting of such a document could begin.

“If approved, the Doctrine Committee will develop a text,” Gomez wrote in his May 22 letter to all the bishops. “From there, the Conference’s usual process of consultation, modification, and amendment will take place as the document is presented for consideration at a future Plenary Assembly.”

The archbishop included in his letter the “action item” to be voted on by the members of the USCCB at their meeting: “Does the body of bishops approve the request of the Committee on Doctrine to proceed with the drafting of a formal statement on the meaning of the Eucharist in the life of the Church?”

