‘They despise you’: Tucker Carlson firmly states corona laws are ‘an act of hostility’ against America

WASHINGTON D. C., November 20, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) -- Democrat Governor Gavin Newsom of California recently was captured in a photograph that “so perfectly crystalizes a moment that you want to hang it in a museum as a testament to history,” according to Tucker Carlson on his nightly news show Wednesday evening.

Carlson added that “decades from now, our descendants will look at this one image and know what it was like to live in America in the year 2020.” That photograph showed Newsom dining with his wife and some friends at The French Laundry, a Michelin three-star restaurant in Napa Valley, on the night of November 6.

Any health regulations that the group would have needed to follow were laid out in the Guidance for Private Gatherings that was issued by the California Department of Health on October 9. Some of those mandatory requirements are listed here:

Gatherings that include more than 3 households are prohibited (emphasis theirs). This includes everyone present, including hosts and guests. Remember, the smaller the number of people, the safer.

For any gatherings permitted under this guidance, the space must be large enough so that everyone at a gathering can maintain at least a 6-foot physical distance physical from others (not including their own household) at all times.

When gathering, face coverings must be worn in accordance with the CDPH Guidance on the Use of Face Coverings (PDF), unless an exemption is applicable.

The Newsom get-together included about 12 guests who came “to celebrate the 50thbirthday of Jason Kinney, a longtime friend and advisor to Newsom who is also a partner at the lobbying firm Axiom Advisors,” according to the San Fransisco Chronicle who broke the story. The newspaper tried to confirm if the guests came from more than three households. It said, “Representatives for Kinney and Newsom declined to specify how many households the diners represented, but did not dispute that it was more than three.”

— Article continues below Petition —

Show Petition Text 0 have signed the petition. Let's get to 1 ! Thank you for signing this petition! Add your signature: Show Petition Text Country... State... Sign this Petition Country... State... Sign this Petition Hide Petition Text Sign this Petition

The photograph, supplied by Fox 11 in Los Angeles, reveals that the group also violated other health regulations. Carlson elaborated on the affair:

It was held in a private room, and not a spacious private room either. All 12 people were packed in tight, shoulder to shoulder, breathing on each other, no social distancing here. Not one of them is wearing a mask … Gavin Newsom’s birthday party was a germ factory and his guests were human petri dishes.

Carlson then commented on the guests who were present:

Next to Governor Newsom sat the CEO of the California Medical Association, and one over from him, one of the State’s top health lobbyists … So, if you’re wondering why, if you live in California, you can’t have Thanksgiving this year or visit you mother as she dies alone in a hospital, it is because of them and people like them.

Newsom tried to explain the situation to the California public:

I made a bad mistake. Instead of sitting down, I should have stood up and walked back, got in my car and drove back to my house … You can quibble about the guidelines, etc., etc., but the spirit of what I’m preaching all the time was contradicted, and I got to own that, and so, I want to apologize to you.

Carlson rebuked Newsom for claiming to have had “no idea that there were going to be a dozen people at your own party ... It’s too stupid to be an explanation, and we are stupider for pretending to believe it … But he’s forcing us to play along with an absurd lie.”

Carlson continued, “On the other hand, at least Gavin Newsom didn’t follow the lead of Nancy Pelosi and blame the restaurant.” Pelosi earlier this year tried to blame the hair salon she attended without a mask for setting her up. Similarly, “Gavin Newsom didn’t follow the example of Diane Feinstein. Feinstein has refused to answer any questions as she parades around the halls of the United States Senate and private airport terminals, [or FBO’s], maskless and exposed.”

As for the honoree at the birthday party, Jason Kinney, Carlson quoted his spokesperson who said, “The guests specifically requested outdoor seating, and that was provided by the restaurant.” However, the photograph clearly shows otherwise.

Not everyone gets the same kind of treatment as political figures and their friends. Carlson gave the example of a lone man who was paddle boarding off the coast of Malibu this past spring:

[The police] saw this, they got in boats, they alerted the Coast Guard, and then sheriff’s deputies put this criminal in handcuffs. They arrested him and threatened him with six months in prison for breaking corona law. And the media in California treated it like it was totally normal.

Carlson added that the rules are different for those who commit crimes:

Go ahead and loot Target, or torch a fast-food franchise, or beat up an old lady. That’s federally protected political speech, but authentic human contact? No, only the ruling class gets that … This is not conventional hypocrisy. This is, let’s stop lying, an act of hostility against the population of the country. They despise you. They are flaunting it.

Carlson went on to point out Newsom’s hypocrisy regarding education in the State of California:

Last month, for example, we learned that Gavin Newsom was sending his own children to private school. He made sure they could get in-person classroom education … At the same time that he was sending his own children to class in a real school, public school districts remain closed because he ordered them closed.

The details of Newsom’s decision to send his kids to private school while public school kids remained at home can be found here.