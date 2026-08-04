Thieves take relics of St. Martin of tours from Catholic church in Germany

The theft from St. Martinus Church comes as Germany continues to record the highest number of documented church arson attacks in Europe.

(LifeSiteNews) — Burglars have stolen relics of St. Martin of Tours from a Catholic church in Germany.

The Catholic Church of St. Martinus in Neuss-Holzheim, North Rhine-Westphalia, was targeted by burglars.

As local media reported, unknown perpetrators gained access to the church through a side entrance during the night leading into July 30. Once inside, they reportedly smashed a small pane of glass at the front of the altar and stole the relics of St. Martin – the church’s patron saint – that were kept behind it. A missal was also stolen; however, according to Volker Esser, the vice chair of the parish council, it was recovered a short time later, a few streets away, found underneath a car.

The theft was not the first break-in at the church. According to German newspaper Westdeutsche Zeitung, as early as January 2023, perpetrators who remain unknown to this day had broken into the church’s sacristy, where they left behind a “scene of devastation.”

“Large holes had been smashed into some doors, wood splinters were scattered across the floor, and signs of forced entry were visible on other doors,” the newspaper reported.

At the time, the perpetrators had targeted numerous sacred objects. About six months after that break-in, some of the stolen items resurfaced under mysterious circumstances: residents discovered a monstrance and several chalices on the roof of a garage.

According to media reports, the perpetrators were likely injured during the most recent break-in after conspicuous bloodstains were found on the altar. While the material damage caused by the break-in was not particularly high, “the sentimental value certainly is,” said parish priest Andreas Süß, who expressed his shock at the crime to Westdeutsche Zeitung: “For us as a parish, it is unimaginable how anyone could break into a church. There seems to be a complete lack of respect for a house of God.”

Süß announced that he would perform a blessing of the altar. He also said that options for additional security measures are to be examined promptly.

Europe has seen an increase in attacks on churches in recent years, including burglary, vandalism and arson. According to the latest OIDAC Europe report, Germany experienced the highest number of documented arson attacks on church buildings with 33 in 2024.

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