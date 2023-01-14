Third set of classified documents found at Joe Biden’s home, White House counsel reveals

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) — A third trove of classified documents from Joe Biden’s time as vice president were discovered Saturday, according to a statement released by the president’s special counsel.

The report is the latest in a slow drip of classified material discoveries that are morphing into a growing scandal for the Biden administration.

Biden’s special counsel Richard Sauber made the announcement in a January 14 statement, saying he discovered five more pages of classified documents at Biden’s private home in Wilmington, Delaware, on Thursday while in the process of handing off a different classified document to the Department of Justice (DOJ).

“While I was transferring it to the DOJ officials who accompanied me, five additional pages with classification markings were discovered among the material with it, for a total of six pages. The DOJ officials with me immediately took possession of them,” Sauber said.

Saturday’s report marks the second trove of documents to be uncovered at the president’s private home. The first were recovered from a garage and an adjacent room at the home earlier this week. Previously, Biden’s attorneys said they had found about 10 classified documents at Biden’s old office at a Washington, D.C. think tank. CBS reported Saturday that at least some of the papers found at the private office were marked “top secret.” So far, about 20 classified documents in total have been discovered.

All documents that have been discovered have reportedly been turned in to authorities. However, it’s unclear whether additional materials remain undiscovered.

The continuous finding of classified materials in different private locations belonging to Biden is presenting a serious problem for the president, who is now under investigation by the DOJ.

In addition to facing down a federal law enforcement investigation, Biden is also dealing with increased pressure from Republicans in Congress. GOP lawmakers have wasted no time comparing his handling of classified documents with the much-publicized controversy regarding former president Donald Trump’s allegedly illegal storage of classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.

Previously, Biden had expressed shock and disbelief following the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago, remaking that he found it troubling Trump “could be that irresponsible.”

On Thursday, however, Biden found himself in the crosshairs, and drew sharp criticism when he argued that the classified material was safe because it was in a locked garage next to his sports car.

Meanwhile, Republicans have signaled they’re not confident in the DOJ’s investigation into Biden’s handling of the documents.

On Friday, House Republicans launched its own investigation into how the DOJ is dealing with the matter, Reuters reported. They’ve also raised questions regarding whether Biden’s scandal-ridden son Hunter may have had access to the documents.

The New York Post has reported that Hunter “lived off and on at the Delaware home where classified documents from Joe Biden’s time as vice president were found last month — giving him unrestricted access to America’s secrets while he was addicted to drugs, hammering out shady foreign business deals and under federal investigation.”

The political fallout from Biden’s ongoing scandal remains to be seen. Some have suggested that the “deep state” has turned on the Democratic president, and others opine that the matter could put the kibosh on the DOJ’s plans to prosecute Trump for the same offense.

