‘This is going to be bigger than just one account’: Twitter CEO admits plan for censorship purge

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, January 15, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) — Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey has been caught on camera planning to censor several Twitter accounts.

Footage of the Big Tech billionaire was leaked by a Twitter insider to independent journalist James O’Keefe’s Project Veritas, and it was retweeted yesterday by Donald Trump, Jr.

In the video, apparently captured on January 8, the bearded Dorsey explains that Twitter intends to do a “full retro” that will “take some time.”

“We are focused on one account right now,” the CEO said, leading Project Veritas to assume he meant that of the President of the United States, Donald Trump.

“But this is going to be bigger than just one account, and this is going to go on for much longer than just this day, this week, and the next few weeks and go on beyond the [presidential] inauguration” Dorsey continued, shaking his head.

“We have to expect that; we have to be ready for that.”

Dorsey suggested that “this account”, presumably the President’s now-deleted account, is tied “to real world violence,” and he also intimated he expects other opinions expressed on Twitter to lead to future unpleasantness.

“We need to think much longer term around how these dynamics play out over time,” Dorsey said.

“I don’t believe this is going away any time soon.”

The CEO stated explicitly that Twitter was making “moves around” a conspiracy theory, or those who believe in the conspiracy theory, known as “Q Anon." He also indicated that this was just one example of material for censorship.

“The moves that we’re making today against Q Anon, for instance, [are] one such example of a much broader approach that we should be looking at and going deeper on,” Dorsey said.

He called the proposed wider censorship “the bigger picture” before reflecting on the divisions in American society. Dorsey appears to believe that Twitter is a sort of online peacekeeping force, tasked with the responsibility of protecting the “integrity” of public debate.

“You know, the U.S. is extremely divided,” he said.

“Our platform is showing that every single day, and our role is to protect the integrity of this conversation, and do what we can to make sure that no one is being hurt based off of that.”

After presenting the footage, O’Keefe told viewers that over a dozen people had come forward with video evidence from inside Twitter.

A press officer for Project Veritas would not confirm how many whistle-blowers from Twitter had come forward, but assured LifeSiteNews that more inside information on Twitter is “coming out.”

In his most recent Tweets, published on January 14, Jack Dorsey wrote that he didn’t feel pride in banning President Trump from Twitter.

“I believe this was the right decision for Twitter,” he continued.

“We faced an extraordinary and untenable circumstance, forcing us to focus all of our actions on public safety. Offline harm as a result of online speech is demonstrably real, and what drives our policy and enforcement above all.”

But Dorsey admitted that banning Trump had “real and significant ramifications.” He added that a ban is a “failure of ours to promote healthy conversations.”

“Having to take these actions fragment the public conversation,” he wrote.

“They divide us. They limit the potential for clarification, redemption, and learning. And sets a precedent I feel is dangerous: the power an individual or corporation has over a part of the global public conversation.”

The Twitter CEO then presented himself as a supporter of internet freedom, suggesting that a social media company’s choice to censor “what they found dangerous” was “destructive to the noble purpose of the open internet.”

“A company making a business decision to moderate itself is different from a government removing access, yet can feel much the same,” he said.

Twitter has come under fire recently for having published pornographic tweets by “onlyfans” e-celebrities and for continuing to give a platform to Pornhub, despite Mastercard and Visa recently blocking payments to the website because of its having hosted illegal child porn and rape videos.

Twitter permanently banned President Donald Trump's account on January 8, following similar actions by Facebook and Instagram. Twitter had temporarily suspended Trump’s account on January 6.

Twitter was launched in July 2006, and has well over 300 million monthly users. According to statistica.com, Twitter’s revenue exceeded $936.23 million in the third quarter of 2020. However, Twitter’s shares, like those of other social media giants who censored the U.S. President, have themselves dropped since dropping Trump’s account.