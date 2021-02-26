‘This is social engineering’: Gallup finds huge jump in young Americans identifying as LGBT

Big Tech is censoring us. Subscribe to our email list and bookmark LifeSiteNews.com to continue getting our news. Subscribe now.

February 26, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) — The percentage of American adults identifying themselves as LGBT has risen to 5.6%, with the shift largely driven by young people, according to a Gallup survey released Wednesday.

The overall 5.6% number is an increase from Gallup’s finding of 4.5% in 2017, says the report, which is based on more than 15,000 interviews.

But the most dramatic LGBT self-identification numbers come from young people: 15.9% of Generation Z (born from 1997-2002), and 9.1% of millennials (born from 1981-1996). By contrast, just 3.8% of Generation X (born from 1965-1980), and 2% percent of baby boomers (born from 1946-1964), and 1.3% of those born before 1946 identify as LGBT.

More than half of LGBT adults identify as bisexual, while a quarter identify as gay, almost twelve percent as lesbian, and just over eleven percent as transgender.

Daily Wire pundit Matt Walsh attributes the numbers not to natural changes or more accurate reflection of what the numbers were all along, but rather to cultural indoctrination from America’s leading media and educational institutions:

The number of kids who identify as LGBT, especially trans and bisexual, has absolutely skyrocketed. If you think this is a natural or organic development, you're deluded. The media, Hollywood, and the school system actively recruit children into the LGBT ranks. pic.twitter.com/xqzZ5OaJ8U — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) February 24, 2021

In our culture, the LGBT lobby poses the greatest threat to our children. Especially the “T” part. — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) February 24, 2021

Walsh’s theory is consistent with research into the phenomenon of rapid-onset gender dysphoria (ROGD), a term coined in 2018 by Brown University behavioral scientist Lisa Littman.

According to research led by Littman and published that year in the Public Library of Science’s journal PLOS One, 87% of the teens reviewed (via questionnaires to 256 parents) belonged to a friend group characterized by some degree of “social influence” on gender, such as other gender-confused teens; and that 63% of the teens had been diagnosed with at least one mental health disorder or neurodevelopmental disability before deciding they were a different gender.