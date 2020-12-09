‘This is the big one’, says Trump of Texas SCOTUS election challenge

WASHINGTON D.C, December 9, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – President Trump has welcomed the lawsuit filed by the State of Texas which accuses Georgia, Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin of ignoring election laws, calling it “the big one.”

The lawsuit, filed by Texas on Monday, seeks a temporary restraining order to keep states “from taking action to certify presidential electors or to have such electors take any official action including without limitation participating in the electoral college,” Just the News reports.

It has now been added to the Supreme Court’s docket and the relevant states have until 3pm on December 10 to respond.

The President welcomed the news in a tweet this morning: “We will be INTERVENING in the Texas (plus many other states) case. This is the big one. Our Country needs a victory!”

We will be INTERVENING in the Texas (plus many other states) case. This is the big one. Our Country needs a victory! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 9, 2020

He also referred to the case in another message, describing it as the one that “everyone has been waiting for.”

This was not my case as has been so incorrectly reported. The case that everyone has been waiting for is the State’s case with Texas and numerous others joining. It is very strong, ALL CRITERIA MET. How can you have a presidency when a vast majority think the election was RIGGED? https://t.co/ZKu9sNVz2U — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 9, 2020

The Texas lawsuit has been joined by a number of other states: Arkansas, Alabama, Louisiana and Missouri. Attorney General for Texas, Ken Paxton, issued a statement to accompany the lawsuit. Paxton stated: “Trust in the integrity of our election processes is sacrosanct and binds our citizenry and the States in this Union together. Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin destroyed that trust and compromised the security and integrity of the 2020 election. The states violated statutes enacted by their duly elected legislatures, thereby violating the Constitution.”

Speaking to Fox News’ Sean Hannity last night, Paxton added that “It is the responsibility of state legislatures, per the Constitution to set the rules for the election of electors. And in this case, those were overridden, in the four states we’re talking about ... by other officials.

“That’s not the way our Constitution works and that’s the challenge we have in front of the court,” he added. “Can this be overridden by people who are not responsible under the Constitution for doing this?”

“There is massive evidence of widespread fraud in the four states (plus) mentioned in the Texas suit,” Trump tweeted. “Just look at all of the tapes and affidavits!”

“RIGGED ELECTION!” the president added.