This Saturday is the National Day of Remembrance for Aborted Children

Pro-lifers are invited to honor the gravesites of aborted unborn babies through solemn prayer vigils at over 50 locations across the US.

(LifeSiteNews) – On Saturday, September 9, Citizens for a Pro-Life Society and the Pro-Life Action League are calling on pro-life Americans to participate in a “National Day of Remembrance for Aborted Children,” to honor the gravesites of our unborn brothers and sisters.

Solemn prayer vigils will be conducted at these gravesites, of which there are over 50 across the United States.

Why visit the gravesites of the aborted unborn?

When people become aware of the reality of abortion, they can more easily cut through the lies by which some try to justify it, and the natural apathy to which human nature is inclined. Even pro-life people are thrust into a higher level of commitment and activism.

Touching the reality of abortion happens in various ways: hearing a description of the procedure, seeing diagrams of it, seeing images of aborted children, hearing a woman’s personal testimony of regret over her abortion.

READ: Veteran pro-life activist Monica Miller answers several common objections to rescues

This impact, whereby abortion no longer remains an abstraction, can be brought to an even more profound level when experienced in an event, such as a funeral for an aborted baby.

Tens of thousands of these children have been retrieved and buried at gravesites across our country. The stories of how they were killed, how they were found, and how they were buried, along with the images and videos that accompany those events, are powerful tools to awaken the consciences of our fellow citizens.

But while a funeral and burial for an aborted baby may be a relatively rare event, the opportunity to visit their burial places and recall how those children got there does not have to be rare – in fact, it should not be.

Pro-lifers should be visiting these gravesites – and other memorial sites dedicated to aborted babies – as a regular part of their pro-life witness. That’s what the National Day of Remembrance for Aborted Children is all about.

This is the second Post-Roe v. Wade National Day of Remembrance for Aborted Babies – let’s honor the victims of abortion and pray for an end to the slaughter of our most innocent!

To find a memorial service near you, see here: https://nationaldayofremembrance.org/

RELATED

Pro-life leaders slam FACE Act convictions: ‘Embarrassment to our judicial system’

Jury selection begins in second DC FACE Act trial with greater hope for impartiality

EXCLUSIVE: Joan Andrews Bell says she will represent herself during second DC FACE Act trial

Thomas More Society files emergency appeal of decision denying Lauren Handy’s release from jail

Pro-lifer rescuer recounts John Paul II’s inspiring ‘We will stand up’ homily before conviction in DC trial

Jailed pro-lifer Will Goodman: Rescues are a truthful witness of good against evil

Share











