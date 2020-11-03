‘This was always about an election’: CDC says people with coronavirus can break quarantine to vote

WASHINGTON D.C, November 3, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) has told people to vote, even if they have COVID-19 or are in quarantine for the virus.

In guidance issued on November 1 via the official website, the CDC stated that “Voters have the right to vote, regardless of whether they are sick or in quarantine.”

Screenshot from www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/daily-life-coping/going-out/voting-tips.html, accessed November 3, 2020 at 12:30 p.m. ESt

The guidance continued: “Voters who are sick or in quarantine should take steps to protect poll workers and other voters. This includes wearing a mask, staying at least 6 feet away from others, and washing your hands or using hand sanitizer before and after voting. You should also let poll workers know that you are sick or in quarantine when you arrive at the polling location. Check with local authorities for any additional guidance.”

This latest update from the CDC is in stark contrast to the previously issued statements regarding isolation and quarantine.

In a different page on the website, last updated October 28, the CDC currently states that those who have COVID-19, can only be with others “[a]t least 10 days since symptoms first appeared and [a]t least 24 hours with no fever without fever-reducing medication.”

It also adds that other symptoms of the virus must be improving.

Regarding quarantining, the CDC states that one must “[s]tay home for 14 days after your last contact with a person who has COVID-19.”

Abby Johnson, a former clinic director for Planned Parenthood, and now a well known pro-life advocate and director of pro-life charity And Then There Were None, tweeted in response to the CDC’s guidance, highlighting the change in standards.

Johnson wrote: “Wait a minute. The CDC just said that if you actively have the coronavirus and are in quarantine, you should still go out and vote. Further proof that this was always about an election.”

One user replied to Johnson, saying “Of course it is! The left will do anything, say anything, to get their way, and this shows it.”

Another re-tweeted Johnson’s words, adding “I do find it difficult to understand the hysteria this year - UNLESS this was all politically-motivated hysteria. Then, it all makes sense.”

A user under the name Bama Girl mentioned “Cause they need votes for [B]iden” as an explanation of the CDC’s actions.

Without a hint of irony, The Washington Post – which has been panicking about how dangerous the coronavirus supposedly is – also wrote about the change in guidance from the CDC, to which one user replied, “Ah... close down business but if your [sic] voting the virus will not spread!!! #supermarkettabloid.”

In July, a supposedly virus-positive Kentucky couple was fitted with ankle monitors to ensure they didn’t leave their house. For months, Democrats have embraced rhetoric about the absolute importance of “staying home” to “stay safe” and supported draconian lockdowns, especially for people who have tested positive for the coronavirus.