This weekend, Life Chain 2024 will unite North America to end the scourge of abortion

Join thousands of Americans and Canadians on October 6, 2024, as Life Chain organizes peaceful pro-life prayer demonstrations nationwide, advocating for the sanctity of every human life.

(Campaign Life Coalition) — Life Chain is held at more than 320 locations across Canada each year.

Please mark your calendar for the next Life Chain on Sunday, October 6, from 2 to 3 p.m. in most locations.

A small pro-life group called Please Let Me Live in Yuba City, California, held the first Life Chain in 1987, and the United States has had a National Life Chain every year since. More than 30 years ago, in 1990, Campaign Life Coalition brought Life Chain to Canada from the U.S., igniting a powerful public witness in the country that has endured the test of years, saved lives, and changed hearts.

Why is Life Chain important?

Read the latest Life Chain blog here.

Endorsements

“It is our responsibility as people of faith to bear witness to the sanctity of human life, and to support those that have been affected by abortion.” — Most Reverend Donald Bolen, Archbishop of Regina “As the culture of death around us spreads inexorably, it is more important than ever that those ‘with eyes to see’ offer a reminder to the wider society that life is a gift to cherish and defend at every stage.” — Most Reverend Stephen Jensen, Bishop of Prince George

The following individuals and organizations have endorsed the 2024 Life Chain. If your group is not listed, please contact us to communicate your endorsement.

Angelina Steenstra, National Coordinator of Silent No More Awareness Campaign Canada

Tanya Gaw, Founder of Action4Canada

Judith Obelnycki, President of Lutherans for Life – Canada

Jill Mowser, President of Latter-day Saints for Life – Canada

Jessica Spackman, President & Founder of Latter-day Saints for Life

Bruce Poulin, Ontario State Deputy for the Knights of Columbus

His Eminence Metropolitan Archbishop Sotirios Athanassoulas, Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of Canada

Most Reverend Bryan Bayda, C.Ss.R., Bishop of the Ukrainian Catholic Eparchy of Toronto and Eastern Canada

Most Reverend Richard Smith, Archbishop of Edmonton

Most Reverend Gérard Pettipas, C.Ss.R., Archbishop of Grouard-McLennan

Most Reverend Donald Bolen, Archbishop of Regina

Most Reverend Albert LeGatt, Archbishop of Saint Boniface

Most Reverend Michael Mulhall, Archbishop of Kingston

Most Reverend Brian Dunn, Archbishop of Halifax-Yarmouth

Most Reverend Héctor Vila, Bishop of Whitehorse

Most Reverend Gary Gordon, Bishop of Victoria

Most Reverend Stephen Jensen, Bishop of Prince George

Most Reverend Gregory Bittman, Bishop of Nelson

Most Reverend William Terrence McGrattan, Bishop of Calgary

Most Reverend Gary Franken, Bishop of Saint Paul

Most Reverend Mark Hagemoen, Bishop of Saskatoon

Most Reverend Stephen Hero, Bishop of Prince Albert

Most Reverend Anthony Wieslaw Krótki, O.M.I., Bishop of Churchill-Hudson Bay

Most Reverend Douglas Crosby, O.M.I., D.D., Bishop of Hamilton

Most Reverend Gerard Bergie, D.D., J.C.L., Bishop of St. Catharines

Most Reverend Daniel Miehm, D.D., Bishop of Peterborough

Most Reverend Christian Riesbeck, C.C., Bishop of Saint John

Most Reverend Joseph Dabrowski, C.S.M.A., Bishop of Charlottetown

Most Reverend Bart van Roijen, Bishop of Corner Brook and Labrador

How does it work?

Life Chain is an easy way to get involved in pro-life activism. Just find out where and when your local Life Chain will be held, and then show up for one hour to stand on the sidewalk with others who are not ashamed to publicly witness to their pro-life beliefs.

Your local Life Chain organizer will provide you with a non-graphic Life Chain sign to hold, and you may pray silently for an end to abortion and for those affected by it. Please review and abide by the Life Chain Code of Conduct.

Where’s a Life Chain near me?

There are over 320 locations across Canada, and even more in the United States.

For a list of the 2024 locations, click HERE.

Below is a map of the 2024 locations. If you click on the frame in the upper righthand corner of the map, you can “view larger map.” The larger map has a search feature (the magnifying glass) where you can type in your address. Use the + and – buttons at the bottom of the screen to zoom in or out to locate the Life Chain nearest to your home. Click on the pin for details of that Life Chain.

If you don’t see a location near you, inquire with your local pro-life group or Life Chain Canada. To obtain contact information for the local organizers of each Life Chain, please phone us at 1-800-730-5358, or email [email protected].

We would also be happy to help you start up a Life Chain in your community if you’re interested in doing so!

How can I promote Life Chain?

There are many ways you can promote Life Chain and spread awareness about it in your community. Put a poster in your church, invite your pastor to attend, and ask your pastor or church administrator to put an announcement in the bulletin and/or pitch it at the pulpit.

Encourage friends and family members to also attend, and help them find their nearest Life Chain location if it’s not the same as yours. Share this event on social media! Finally, contact your local media to see if they’ll cover Life Chain or write a letter to the editor about this event.

Download the following…

2024 Save the Date poster: Letter-Size English | 11 x 17 English | 11 x 17 French | Knights of Columbus

2024 Life Chain poster with standard date + time: Letter-Size English | 11 x 17 English | 11 x 17 French

2024 Life Chain poster without date + time: Letter-Size English | 11 x 17 English | 11 x 17 French

2024 Life Chain church package: English | French

Life Chain leaflet

Life Chain social media graphics

Don’t see what you’re looking for? To request other resources, contact Life Chain Canada.

How else can I help?

The Life Chain Canada Committee is recruiting new zone captains and church contacts.

Zone captains are responsible for distributing and collecting signs, ensuring participants follow the Life Chain Code of Conduct and remain safe and peaceful, and answering any inquiries from media, nearby business owners, police, etc.

Those in the Toronto area collaborate with Campaign Life Coalition headquarters to relay attendance info and pass on any donations collected. Please contact Life Chain Canada if you are interested in this role.

Church contacts are responsible for passing on posters and church announcements to their church administration and/or pastor to ensure that Life Chain is advertised in their church. Please contact Life Chain Canada if you are interested in this role.

How can I stay informed?

If you want to receive email updates about Life Chain and other pro-life, pro-family initiatives, click here and subscribe. You’ll get all sorts of important info that will help you stand up for the sanctity of human life.

In addition, follow Campaign Life Coalition on social media HERE and HERE for all the latest updates on Life Chain.

Reprinted with permission from Campaign Life Coalition.

