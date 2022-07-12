Those who refuse COVID shots are not a burden on the medical system, study finds

You’re invited! Join LifeSite in celebrating 25 years of pro-life and pro-family reporting at our anniversary Gala August 17th in Naples, Florida. Tickets and sponsorships can be purchased by clicking here.

(LifeSiteNews) – COVID-unvaccinated Americans have not been the drain on the U.S. medical system that Democrats and their allies have insisted, according to a new study.

The Epoch Times reported that the large-scale international study by Alliance for Natural Health International founder Robert Verkerk analyzed data on more than 18,000 unvaccinated people from around the world.

“Only 74 respondents out of the 5,196 (1.4 percent) who reported suspected or known SARS-CoV-2 infection also reported that they were hospitalized following infection,” the study says. “Therefore, outpatient or inpatient hospitalization was reported in just 0.4 percent of the full survey cohort. Of these, 15 were outpatient only, another 15 were hospitalized for less than 3 days, 26 were hospitalized between 3 and 7 days, 11 for between 7 and 14 days and only 10 for more than 14 days.”

“Between 20 and 50 percent of respondents, depending on where they lived, reported being personal targets of hate and discrimination,” Epoch noted, including from employers and governments.

The report cautions that the study has not yet been peer reviewed, and that its findings’ significance may be further limited by the fact that participants volunteered, leading to a disproportionate share of testimony from people predisposed to oppose the COVID vaccines. The peer-review process is far from a guarantee of scientific rigor, however, and at a minimum the findings indicate the need for further exploration of the question.

Left-wing policymakers have cited the alleged costs of treating the unvaccinated as a justification for mandating the COVID-19 vaccines, which many Americans continue to distrust given the relatively short evaluation and development time they received during their accelerated clinical trials under former President Donald Trump’s Operation Warp Speed initiative, especially in light of COVID’s low risk to Americans without additional factors such as obesity, diabetes, or vitamin deficiency; the shots’ failure to prevent transmission and inferiority to natural immunity from prior infection; and most significantly, fear of adverse side effects.

In March, it was found that 11,289 cases of pericarditis/myocarditis after COVID vaccination were reported to the federal Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System (VAERS) database between January 1 and February 25, which is already 47% of the 24,177 reports for the same submitted in all of 2021. An April study out of Israel indicates that COVID infection alone cannot account for such cases, despite claims to the contrary.

COVID shot defenders claim that VAERS offers an exaggerated view of a vaccine’s potential risks, as anyone can submit a report without vetting it, but the U.S. Centers for Disease Control & Prevention researchers have acknowledged “high verification rate of reports of myocarditis to VAERS after mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccination,” leading to the conclusion that “under-reporting is more likely” than over-reporting.

But VAERS is not the only data source indicating cause for concern. LifeSiteNews has reported on the forced release of Pfizer data the company had tried to keep sealed until 2076, including reports of 158,893 serious adverse events after vaccination in dozens of countries around the world from December 1, 2020 to February 28, 2022.

Data from the Pentagon’s Defense Medical Epidemiology Database (DMED) has been similarly alarming, showing that 2021 saw drastic spikes in a variety of diagnoses for serious medical issues over the previous five-year average, including hypertension (2,181%), neurological disorders (1,048%), multiple sclerosis (680%), Guillain-Barre syndrome (551%), breast cancer, (487%), female infertility (472%), pulmonary embolism (468%), ovarian dysfunction (437%), testicular cancer (369%), and tachycardia (302%).

