NOW: Tens of thousands rally for Trump in Washington, DC

WASHINGTON, D.C., November 14, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) — Tens of thousands of Trump supporters are gathering today in the nation’s capital, following numerous allegations of election fraud raised in battleground states that were called for Joe Biden by the mainstream media. President Donald Trump has so far refused to concede, instead launching legal challenges to the vote count.

The website of the “March for Trump” states, “Democrats are scheming to disenfranchise and nullify Republican votes. It’s up to the American people to stop it. Along with President Trump, we will NOT back down to ensure the integrity of this election for the good of the nation. This is a coalition/team effort. We need boots on the ground to protect the integrity of the vote.”

March for Trump (Jim Hale / LifeSiteNews)

Among the scheduled speakers are members of Congress, as well as representatives of organizations that have supported Trump’s presidency.

March for Trump (Jim Hale / LifeSiteNews)

The official website lists Reps. Mike Kelly (R-PA) and Louie Gohmert (R-TX), as well as Congresswoman-elect Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA).

March for Trump (Jim Hale / LifeSiteNews)

Other speakers include Amy Kremer of Women for America First, Penny Nance of Concerned Women for America, and Matt Schlapp of the American Conservative Union. Schlapp is also co-chair of Catholics for Trump.

The president tweeted yesterday, “Heartwarming to see all of the tremendous support out there, especially the organic Rallies that are springing up all over the Country, including a big one on Saturday in D.C.” Trump even suggested he might “stop by” himself.

Heartwarming to see all of the tremendous support out there, especially the organic Rallies that are springing up all over the Country, including a big one on Saturday in D.C. I may even try to stop by and say hello. This Election was Rigged, from Dominion all the way up & down! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 13, 2020

Catholic activist and YouTuber Dr. Taylor Marshall, who will be at the march, told his followers, “Bring your Rosaries to the Washington DC Rally March for Trump and America!”

“I’ll be relating Archbishop Vigano’s Message of encouragement and His Excellency’s prayer for President Trump and USA at 1:45pm at the stage in front of Supreme Court building,” Marshall wrote on Parler this morning.

LifeSiteNews has correspondents on the ground at the March for Trump and will provide updates throughout the day at LifeSiteNews.com as well as on our social media channels.

