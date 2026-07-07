Thousands join Eucharistic procession in Philadelphia to mark America’s 250th anniversary

The National Eucharistic Pilgrimage that started in St. Augustine, Florida, ended on Sunday, July 5, in the city where the Declaration of Independence was signed.

PHILADELPHIA (LifeSiteNews) — Thousands of faithful braved the scorching July heat to join a roughly two-mile Eucharistic procession through the streets of Philadelphia to wrap up the National Eucharistic Pilgrimage commemorating the semiquincentennial of the signing of the Declaration of Independence on Sunday afternoon.

On July 5, over 2,000 faithful packed the Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul and its side chapel for a Mass principally celebrated by Archbishop Nelson Pérez of Philadelphia before joining a 2.1-mile Eucharistic procession in the nearly 90 degree heat to the National Shrine of Saint John Neumann to conclude the National Eucharistic Pilgrimage, praying the Holy Rosary, singing multiple hymns, and repeatedly shouting “Viva Cristo Rey” along the way.

The pilgrimage began on Memorial Day weekend in the Diocese of St. Augustine, Florida, home of the first Catholic colony and where the first Mass was celebrated in the modern-day United States, and passed through the 13 original colonies, 18 dioceses, three eastern Catholic eparchies, and several national landmarks before culminating in Philadelphia on the weekend of America’s 250th anniversary.

Three young perpetual pilgrims, who had been processing with the Blessed Sacrament since St. Augustine, told LifeSiteNews about the power of witnessing to others through this Eucharistic procession and discussed the significance of concluding the pilgrimage in the City of Brotherly Love, where the country was born 250 years earlier.

At the beginning of the Mass, a prerecorded address to the pilgrims from Pope Leo XIV was played.

In his message, the American pontiff discussed the significant role of Catholics in the founding of the United States beginning in St. Augustine and how the Catholic heritage developed by these and other colonists inspired great American saints such as Saint Kateri Tekakwitha, Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton, Saint Katharine Drexel, and Saint John Neumann as well as Venerable Fulton Sheen, and stressed how the pilgrims have continued this legacy through their devotion to the Holy Eucharist. The Holy Father further encouraged the faithful to continue fostering their devotion to the Eucharist to strengthen the American Church.

“As the country marks the anniversary of the founding of its earthly homeland, it is my hope that this experience as pilgrims will also help you to fix your eyes on the heavenly one (Hebrews 11:16) and likewise serve as a reminder that the Eucharist is an invaluable gift, our indispensable sustenance,” the pope said.

“It is precisely through her recognition and reception of this gift that the Church in the United States will find strength to carry on her charitable service to the wider society, especially in the areas of education, health care, and basic social services, while at the same time continuing her mission to evangelize,” he added. “As this pilgrimage comes to an end, I encourage you to place your lives under God’s loving providence as you return to your homes, as well as to cultivate a strong Eucharistic life among your families, friends, and communities.”

Zach Dotson from the Chicago area told LifeSite how “life-changing” it’s been to publicly profess his faith with his fellow pilgrims along the pilgrimage route.

“Anytime we as Catholics have an opportunity to publicly profess our faith, right, to truly live our faith, to show to other Catholics and to every single soul that the Eucharist is not a symbol: This is the King of Kings, this is our Lord and our God; it’s a blessing,” he said.

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“I think the onus is on us to always take that opportunity, but then also we know that iron sharpens iron, so when I get to be with my brothers and sisters in faith, and I get to see their devotion, I get to see their fervency, I get to unite my prayers with them for the Holy Souls, for the legal protection of the unborn, that is always an opportunity that we want to take,” he added.

“We want to always be cognizant of the communal aspect of our faith. A beautiful thing about our faith is it’s very private, but we celebrate it together in communion with each other.”

Dotson noted the outsized role Catholics played in the founding of the United States and underscored the importance of witnessing to the faith in the country’s birthplace on its 250th anniversary.

“It’s special to be here as an American in Philadelphia, the birthplace of our country, and to be able to witness to all the souls who have gathered here for that purpose, that the only way that we become that ‘more perfect union’ is by realigning ourselves under Christ, under his sovereignty, to truly be one nation under God,” he said.

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“I hope, and I pray, too, for here in Philadelphia, and all over the country, that everyone who views anything to do with the National Eucharistic Pilgrimage as a public profession of faith, that they’re inspired to always publicly profess the Catholic faith,” he added. “That they feel that great boon to be uncompromising in what Holy Mother Church teaches, what’s been passed down to us, to proudly and openly proclaim the Gospel and to live in accordance with what Christ and the Magisterium have given to us.”

Cheyenne Johnson from Indiana emphasized that the concluding procession in Philadelphia and the entire pilgrimage have been a great opportunity to pray for the country.

“Knowing this is where we really started as a country, I think it’s a beautiful time to come back together and to pray in Thanksgiving for the past 250 years,” she told LifeSite. “And to continue praying for the next 250 years of our country.”

“I think there’s a significance in being here, going back to where it all began, (and) just remembering what the desires are for this nation to be free, to be a land … for freedom (and) justice, for all. I think it’s just a beautiful time to remember that and to come back together in prayer.”

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Raymond Martinez, a seminarian for the Diocese of San Angelo, Texas, highlighted the pilgrimage’s unifying theme of “One Nation under God” and the unifying power of the Holy Eucharist.

“This pilgrimage’s theme of ‘One Nation Under God’ is a unifying theme of uniting all people under our Lord. We were founded under Christian morals,” he said. “And while we’ve had our ups and downs in our nation, I think just being able to see so many different people coming to these processions from so many different walks of life, and their desire to follow our Lord, no matter where they’re coming from, their background, or their history … Being able to follow our Lord, I think that’s just such a unifying thing, to be able to follow our Lord in the Eucharist.”

“Because we know that in every Catholic church around the world, Our Lord is truly present. And so, I think just being able to be unified under our Lord is so incredible,” he added.

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