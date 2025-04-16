Thousands of adults joining Catholic Church in UK this Easter, especially young men

Adults from across the UK, particularly young men, are joining the Catholic Church this Easter Vigil, marking a Catholic revival among young adults.

(LifeSiteNews) — Thousands of adults are entering the Catholic Church this Easter Vigil across the United Kingdom.

This Easter, dioceses across the United Kingdom will see a surge in adult baptisms, especially among young men, with the Westminster diocese alone receiving 500 adults into the Catholic Church, according to a report by the Catholic Herald.

“We notice that large numbers who join us are young men,” Archbishop Mark O’Toole reported. His diocese of Cardiff-Menevia has seen a 100-percent increase in conversions compared to 2024.

Similarly, in the Diocese of Southwark, 450 converts will be received into the Catholic Church the Easter Vigil, marking a decade-high number.

Fr. Daniel of the York Oratory revealed that he believes that part of the reason for the conversions is a desire for order and sense in a world of chaos.

“There is a sense of moral chaos and lack of meaning in today’s society. If people can find something that makes sense, provides meaning, and also gives a community, which the Catholic Church does, they are going to be attracted to this, and I think this is particularly true for young men,” he explained.

Additionally, Archbishop John Wilson of the Archdiocese of Southwark shared the joy of those entering the Catholic Church.

“Whenever I meet someone joining the Church, I am filled with so much joy,” he said. “While each story is unique, at the heart of every story is the same yearning, the same feeling of restlessness. These feelings can only be answered and fulfilled by Christ.”

This phenomenon is also taking place in France, which has record-high numbers of adult baptisms to take place in less than a week, according to data released by the French Bishops’ Conference.

This Easter, France’s Catholic Church will welcome over 10,384 adult catechumens, which is a 45 percent increase from last year. Additionally, 42 percent of adult catechumens are from the 18-25 age group.

The increasing number of catechumens comes after a recent report found that the number of Generation Z churchgoers in the U.K. has jumped from four percent in 2018 to 16 percent today, with young Catholics outnumbering Anglicans by a two-to-one margin.

Generation Z, often called Gen Z, are those born from 1997 to 2012. This generation is known for many things, including social media addictions and leading the working from home movement.

However, Gen Z is also known for its remarkable return to religion, especially Christianity and Catholicism.

The surge in Catholicism among Gen Z can also be attributed to the rise of Catholic, or at least Christian, social media influencers and celebrities.

Many celebrities, including Russell Brand and Rob Schneider, have revealed their journeys to Christianity.

Similarly, prominent podcasters Candace Owens and Tammy Peterson recently embraced the fullness of Christianity by entering the Catholic Church.

Share











