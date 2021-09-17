Thousands of Alberta healthcare workers band together to fight government jab mandates

‘We are vaccinated and unvaccinated healthcare professionals, from multiple disciplines, standing together against the AHS covid vaccine mandate.’

(LifeSiteNews) — Thousands of healthcare workers in the province of Alberta, including nearly 200 doctors, have vowed to fight government COVID-19 injection mandates, and have raised the alarm over adverse injection reactions witnessed firsthand.

“We are vaccinated and unvaccinated healthcare professionals, from multiple disciplines, standing together against the AHS covid vaccine mandate. We stand for principles of medical autonomy, informed consent and freedom of choice,” reads the “Health Professionals United” webpage. “As front-line health care workers, we have witnessed serious adverse events, including deaths, that were temporally, closely associated from the administration of these vaccines.”

The group has written an “Open Letter” dated September 9 to Dr. Verna Yiu, Alberta Health Services (AHS) president and CEO, which workers in the healthcare field can still sign. The letter calls out a mandate by AHS that all staff and contractors must be fully vaccinated by October 31.

“We decisively conclude that we are in strong opposition to mandatory vaccination. As of Nov 1, 2021 or earlier, AHS’s decision to implement such a mandate will prevent many dedicated health care workers and other AHS staff from performing the jobs they have done valiantly over the past eighteen months,” reads the letter.

“This will put our currently severely strained health care system under further undue and needless pressure and put more Albertans at risk due to our inability to provide care for our patients. We respectfully request that the vaccine mandate be rescinded immediately so that AHS Health care workers can continue to provide care for Albertans.”

LifeSiteNews was contacted by a doctor who signed the letter and helped organize the group. She said that to date 1052 nurses, 197 physicians, 173 EMS, 69 dentists, 128 lab technicians, 72 health students, and 497 other healthcare workers have signed the letter.

Additionally, 352 support staff, 136 Allied health professionals, and 40 psychology students have also signed the letter. In total, there were 2792 signatures at the time this report was written.

All signatures are verified for authenticity before being officially included in the tally, the doctor said. For now, the names have remained hidden.

Group says “natural immunity is superior to vaccine immunity”

Health Professionals United’s open letter lists many reasons why “we stand against mandatory vaccination.”

“These mRNA vaccines have NOT been proven to prevent disease uptake nor disease transmission supported by the CDC’s Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report August 6, 2021, (70(31);1059-1062),” said the group. “Where it is stated ‘Real-time RT-PCR Ct values in specimens from 127 fully vaccinated patients (median 22.77) were similar to those among 84 patients who were unvaccinated, not fully vaccinated, or whose vaccination status was unknown (median = 21.54)’. Asymptomatic unvaccinated people have never been proven to be more infectious or transmit more disease than vaccinated individuals.”

The group also noted that the “overall survival rate from covid is approximately 99.7% and varies by age and underlying health status.”

“The vaccine is showing weakened efficacy after only a few months. AHS’s own data shows currently approximately 25% of all new cases are in fully vaccinated patients and over 18% of hospitalizations are also fully vaccinated with percentages increasing as weeks go by,” said the group.

“The United Kingdom and Israel — two highly vaccinated countries have extremely high percentages of hospitalized patients being fully vaccinated. Indeed, the Israeli Public Health Department recently estimated the efficacy of the Pfizer vaccine had fallen to 39% against the Delta variant and another recent study from the Mayo clinic had similar numbers at 42%.”

The group said the general “scientific consensus” is that “natural immunity is superior to vaccine immunity.”

“Many health care workers are already Covid recovered and immune. What evidence does AHS have for mandatory vaccines in those individuals,” the healthcare workers said.

Health Professionals United also has a section where healthcare workers can report “vaccine reactions,” which at some point will be made public.

Adverse jab reaction information to be made public

Health Professionals United shared with LifeSiteNews they are hoping to soon release anecdotal documentation of first-hand accounts of side effects witnessed from COVID-19 jabs. For now, this information is being collected but remains private.

The medical professionals’ firsthand accounts of adverse COVID-19 “vaccine reactions” will help bolster public awareness that many consequences from the jab have gone unreported, the group told LifeSiteNews.

One Alberta doctor from the group who spoke with LifeSiteNews on the condition of anonymity said the reason the names are hidden for now is for fear of reprisals from management. He said many in the medical community are frustrated it has come to the point of losing one’s job because they do not want an “experimental injection.”

“This is about a fight for medical autonomy, a fight for our rights for informed consent, and also to raise awareness that vaccines should always be a choice, with no coercion ever,” said the doctor.

A nurse from the group who spoke with LifeSiteNews on the condition of anonymity said that many of the “unvaccinated” who ended up in the hospital, as noted by her, were hospitalized for reasons other than COVID.

The nurse said that because they tested positive despite the fact they were suffering from something else, they were listed as COVID patients. She also said she had witnessed many first-hand accounts of adverse reactions from the jab, which go unreported as they are simply “dismissed as something else” and not taken “seriously.”

LifeSiteNews has put together a resource guide called “How to resist COVID jab mandates in Canada — a comprehensive guide.”

To make your views respectfully known, contact:

Premier of Alberta Jason Kenney

Office of the Premier

307 Legislature Building

10800 – 97 Avenue

Edmonton, Alberta T5K 2B6

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 780-427-2251

To contact your local MLA, click here.

