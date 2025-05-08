Thousands of Canadian pro-lifers to gather today in Ottawa for the National March for Life

This year’s National March for Life theme is 'Protection at Conception,' which will bring attention to the biological facts about the beginning of human life.

OTTAWA (LifeSiteNews) – Canada’s 28th March for Life will take place today in the nation’s capital.

Today, May 8, thousands of Canadians will gather on Ottawa’s Parliament Hill to demand that their government ends the injustice of abortion and extend legal protection to the most vulnerable members of the human family: unborn children. After the rally, these Canadians will take to the streets in a massive March for Life.

“Abortion is the deliberate and intentional killing of a preborn human being,” said Campaign Life Coalition’s Pete Baklinski in a press release. “Since 1969, more than 4.5 million Canadian babies have lost their lives to abortion. That’s the equivalent of wiping out the entire population of Alberta.”

“Today, over 100,000 abortions are committed every year in Canada—that’s roughly 300 a day. If we held a minute of silence for every child aborted in this country, we would be silent for 10 years.”

Pro-lifers will start gathering on Parliament Hill at 12 p.m. EDT for the rally, which will begin at 12:30. Speakers will include:

Emily Stimpson Chapman, a best-selling author and the Rose Dinner Keynote Speaker

The Rev. Calvin Robinson, a Christian minister, cultural commentator, pro-life and free speech advocate Alex Schadenberg, Executive Director of the Euthanasia Prevention Coalition Angelina Ireland, President of the Delta Hospice Society Jeff Gunnarson, President of Campaign Life Coalition

This year’s National March for Life theme is “Protection at Conception,” which will bring attention to the biological facts about the beginning of human life.

“When does life begin?” Baklinski asked rhetorically. “Science is clear: life begins at the moment of conception.”

He explained that the theme “Protection at Conception” is “more than a slogan. It is a call to conscience. It is a demand that Canada recognize the inalienable rights bestowed on every human being by God, starting with the most fundamental right—the right to life.”

“It’s time for our laws to catch up with the science—and protect human beings from the very first moment of their existence. It’s time for Canada to embrace ‘protection at conception’.” RELATED: Listen to 6 powerful abortion testimonies at Canada’s March for Life this week

The National March for Life began in 1998—29 years after Canada legalized the killing of preborn children through abortion. On May 14, 1969, Parliament passed a law permitting abortion-on-demand. Since then a culture of death has prevailed in Canada, which has recently become internationally notorious, not for abortion, but for an increasingly dangerous attitude towards euthanasia.

The culture of death in Canada is so strong, it is almost impossible to win political office if one is suspected of pro-life beliefs. Nevertheless, Baklinski is adamant that abortion will never be universally acceptable in the northern nation:

The pro-life movement is here to stay. We will never give up. We will never back down. We will not rest until every human life is protected—from the moment of conception onward. We look ahead to a day when the right to life becomes the defining issue in Canada, when elections are won or lost on whether a candidate defends the most vulnerable among us. That day must come—and it will come—because a nation cannot endure forever while denying justice to its own children in the womb. History shows us that injustice never has the final word—not in any of the great human rights struggles. In the end, truth triumphs. Injustice falls. And in the end, life will win. We believe the future of Canada is pro-life—and we will live to see the day when life is protected at conception.

LifeSiteNews will be represented at the National March for Life by Mary-Catherine Westen. READ: Canada’s top pro-life group calls for Carney gov’t to protect ‘preborn’ on eve of March for Life

For complete details about today’s March for Life, please visit marchforlife.ca/.

Note also that the event will be live-streamed on EWTN here: https://ewtn.com/mflmarch. Coverage starts at 11:30 a.m. EDT.

