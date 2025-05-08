Thousands of Canadians gather in Ottawa for 28th annual National March for Life

Photos from the march taken by LifeSiteNews show scores of pro-lifers gathered with signs calling for the lives of unborn children in the womb to be protected.

(LifeSiteNews) — Thousands of Canadians are gathered in Ottawa today to urge “protection from conception” for unborn babies at the 28th annual National March for Life.

Photos from the march taken by LifeSiteNews show scores of pro-lifers gathered with signs calling for the lives of unborn children in the womb to be protected.

In contrast to the large number of pro-lifers, there were a small contingent of pro-abortion counter-protesters present. Photos of these counter-protesters show women dressed up in attire from Margaret Atwood’s novel The Handmaid’s Tale, seeming to insinuate that protecting children from being killed in their mother’s womb is akin to dystopian totalitarianism.

On Wednesday, the eve of the march, top pro-life group Campaign Life Coalition held a press conference on Parliament Hill to urge the newly elected Liberal government of Mark Carney, which supports abortion until birth, to recognize the personhood of unborn children and stop the ongoing slaughter of babies in the womb that has continued unabated in the nation for decades.

🚨BREAKING: Canada’s top pro-life group calls on Carney gov’t to protect life at conception Campaign Life Coalition (CLC) today demanded that the new Carney Liberal government protect the lives of preborn children targeted for abortion. “The pro-life movement in Canada—we are… pic.twitter.com/QrxJTNWptB — Campaign Life Coalition (@CampaignLife) May 7, 2025

“We will never give up. We will never back down. We will not rest until every human life is protected — from the moment of conception onward,” declared CLC communications director Pete Baklinski.

