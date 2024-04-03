Thousands of Canadians gather nationwide to protest Trudeau’s carbon tax

Beginning the morning of April 1, the Trans-Canada highway was partially blocked as thousands of Canadians across the nation came out in protest of Trudeau's carbon tax.

Tell your MP and Senators to drop the carbon tax Send a message TODAY

(LifeSiteNews) — Canadians across the country have launched Freedom Convoy-styled protests against Trudeau’s carbon tax hike.

On April 1, thousands of Canadians took to the streets to protest Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s 23 percent carbon tax increase on the same day, with some blocking major highways in Maritime and Western provinces.

“This is a peaceful event aimed at uniting Canadians for a common cause & We will be holding the line indefinitely until our mission objective is achieved,” Nationwide Protest Against Carbon Tax, the group organising the protest, wrote on its website.

“Join us in this steadfast commitment to ensure our voices are heard and our goals are realized,” it continued. “Together, we stand for change.”

The protest aimed to cause interprovincial border strikes on highways across Canada. The guidelines requested that protestors keep at least one center lane open for traffic.

“Continue the peaceful event until goals are achieved, regardless of duration,” the groups mission statement directed.

Therefore, beginning the morning of April 1, the Trans-Canada highway was partially blocked in certain areas as thousands of Canadians came out in protest of Trudeau’s carbon tax.

At the Nova Scotia–New Brunswick border, hundreds of cars and trucks lined up along the highway, causing Royal Canadians Mounted Police (RCMP) to eventually close the road and divert traffic to a secondary road.

Similarly, Calgary RCMP redirected traffic from the Trans-Canada highway after about 400 protesters used traffic pylons to block one way of traffic heading west towards Banff.

WATCH: Here’s a look at carbon tax protesters lining Highway 1. Vehicles are slowing down and many are honking in support. #CarbonTaxProtest pic.twitter.com/z8YshQ6axA — Rachel Emmanuel (@Emmanuel_Rach) April 1, 2024

“We’re going to be camping out. There’s no departure date, let’s put it that way,” organizer Elliot McDavid told independent media outlet True North at the Calgary protest.

WATCH: “There’s no departure date, let’s put it that way.” Organizer Elliot McDavid says the group is waiting for traffic control signs to block the highway. He also says there’s no scheduled end date for the protest.#CarbonTaxProtest pic.twitter.com/ok68HOi5pZ — Rachel Emmanuel (@Emmanuel_Rach) April 1, 2024

Another protest of around 500, this one along the Alberta-Saskatchewan border, included a pancake breakfast, coffee, and a warming shack, according to True North.

Additionally, protesters gathered on Parliament Hill, in downtown Ottawa, chanting “Freedom” and waving Canadians flag.

Anti Carbon Tax protesters chant “Freedom” on Parliament Hill. pic.twitter.com/0LMF0WAOZM — Élie Cantin-Nantel (@elie_mcn) April 1, 2024

Many compared the protests to the 2022 Freedom Convoy, which featured thousands of Canadians camping out in downtown Ottawa to call for an end to COVID regulations and vaccine mandates.

The protest come after Trudeau increased the carbon tax despite seven out of 10 provincial premiers and 70 percent of Canadians pleading with him to halt his plan.

Trudeau’s carbon tax, framed as a way to reduce carbon emissions, has cost Canadian households hundreds of dollars annually despite rebates.

The increased costs are only expected to rise, as a recent report revealed that a carbon tax of more than $350 per tonne is needed to reach Trudeau’s net-zero goals by 2050.

Currently, Canadians living in provinces under the federal carbon pricing scheme pay $80 per tonne, but the Trudeau government has a goal of $170 per tonne by 2030.

However, despite appeals from politicians and Canadians alike, Trudeau remains determined to increase the carbon tax regardless of its effects on Canadians’ lives.

The Trudeau government’s current environmental goals – which are in lockstep with the United Nations’ 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development – include phasing out coal-fired power plants, reducing fertilizer usage, and curbing natural gas use over the coming decades.

The reduction and eventual elimination of so-called “fossil fuels” and a transition to unreliable “green” energy has also been pushed by the World Economic Forum, the globalist group behind the socialist “Great Reset” agenda in which Trudeau and some of his cabinet are involved.

Tell your MP and Senators to drop the carbon tax Send a message TODAY

Share











