‘Thousands of errors’ found in assisted suicide cases in Canada: report

Healthcare workers in British Columbia committed more than 2,800 errors among 4,190 assisted suicide cases in 2024, according to newly revealed government data.

( LifeSiteNews ) — Thousands of “errors” were made by Canadian doctors, nurses, and healthcare workers relating to cases of people undergoing euthanasia in the province of British Columbia, new information has revealed.

According to information obtained by a freedom of information request by Canadian Catholic News, an arm of the Catholic Register , a “Medical Assistance in Dying (MAiD) Oversight 2024 Year End Report” highlights the mistakes by medical personnel.

A report of the Ministry of Health from British Columbia shows that over half of all assisted suicide or “MAiD” cases in the province in 2024 had mistakes, which needed government officials to review.

The third page of the report shows that some 4,169 people had asked to die by assisted suicide in 2024, which was up 10 percent from 2023. A bar graph in the report shows that of the some 4,190 cases that year, the MAiD Oversight Unit found 2,807 errors in 51.9 percent of the total “case outcomes.”

According to the report, the “follow-up” needed in the cases with errors means that there was information missing from them. In about 353 cases, or 12.5 percent, there were compliance concerns and “required education” of healthcare personnel “to ensure they understand legal requirements and the professional standards associated with MAiD.”

Some 72 percent of the “MAiD” cases actually died by the practice, with 23 percent dying of other causes, with four percent found not eligible for the deadly procedure under current Canadian law.

Sadly, only 1.4 percent of people asked that their assisted suicide cases be withdrawn.

Alex Schadenberg, executive director of the Euthanasia Prevention Coalition, noted, as per the Catholic Register report, that “It’s all very shocking that you have such a large amount and percentage of errors in British Columbia.”

He said that it is “clear” that there are big “problems” going on in the province when it comes to euthanasia.

For context, in 2024, a total of 6.5 percent of all deaths in the province came from “MAiD,” with this number only going up.

Health officials from the province so far have not responded to the report’s findings.

Euthanasia in Canada has been legal since 2016.

Canada’s Catholic bishops, recently reflecting on the “sobering” 10th anniversary of euthanasia legalization, called for a renewed respect for life and a rejection of the “complacency with the status quo on euthanasia in Canada” today, noting the deadly practice can “never” be morally acceptable.

Assisted suicide has become so prolific in Canada that one doctor even approved the procedure in a coffee shop parking lot.

Recently, Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre praised news that a parliamentary committee recommended euthanasia not be expanded to those with mental illness.

As it stands, the expansion of euthanasia for the mentally ill is slated to become law in 2027 as a consequence of the passage of Bill C-7 . This will happen unless the current Liberal government under Prime Minister Mark Carney stops it, which is unlikely given his track record on life issues.

Share









