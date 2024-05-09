Thousands of pro-life Canadians converge on Ottawa to ‘never forget the child in the womb’

The theme for this year's National March for Life is 'I Will Never Forget You,' which is a 'call for each one of us to witness to the dignity of each human person,' said Jeff Gunnarson, Campaign Life Coalition National President.

(Campaign Life Coalition) — Thursday, May 9, will see thousands of Canadians in Ottawa for the annual National March for Life (NMFL) organized by Campaign Life Coalition (CLC).

The theme for this year’s event is “I Will Never Forget You.”

“This theme is a call for each one of us to witness to the dignity of each human person,” said Jeff Gunnarson, CLC National President.

“Just as God has promised us through the prophet Isaiah that he will never forget his people, this theme is a call to us to never forget the child in the womb, along with the sick and the elderly. This theme is a call to action, a declaration of unwavering commitment to defending the most vulnerable among us.”

The NMFL began in 1998 to protest what pro-life Canadians refer to as the country’s “Day of Infamy,” when, on May 14, 1969, the Liberal government of Pierre Elliott Trudeau passed a bill that decriminalized abortion. This led to the killing of over 4 million preborn children by abortion, a number that continues to climb by some 100,000 annually according to government stats.

“On May 9, Canadians will stand united in the conviction that every life deserves protection, and that every preborn child has the God-given right to live,” said Gunnarson. “And, we will continue to rally and march until that day comes when the right to life of the preborn is secured in our laws and defended in our legal institutions.”

Speakers at the National March for Life include former Planned Parenthood clinic director Abby Johnson and 40 Days for Life co-founder Shawn Carney along with leaders of the pro-life movement and religious leaders.

The Rally on Parliament Hill starts at 12:30 pm. The March begins at 1:30 pm. After the marching, participants return to the Hill for live music followed by testimonies by the women of the Silent No More Awareness Campaign who regret their abortion. The program on the Hill wraps up at 3:00 pm with a closing prayer service by the Metropolitan Andrey Sheptytsky Institute.

The event will be live-streamed by EWTN here: https://www.ewtn.com/tv/extra-watch-live

Download the media kit for the 2024 National March for Life.

About Campaign Life Coalition

Campaign Life Coalition is a national, non-profit organization involved in political action and advocacy for legal and cultural change in Canada with respect to protecting human life & the family. For more info visit www.campaignlifecoalition.com.

