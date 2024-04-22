Thousands of protesters rally in Tokyo against proposed WHO pandemic treaty

Japanese demonstrators voiced their opposition to mandatory vaccination, the WHO Pandemic Convention, and revisions to the International Health Regulations (IHRs).

TOKYO (LifeSiteNews) — Thousands of people from across Japan convened last weekend in the Ikebukuro district of Tokyo for a series of rallies to protest the World Health Organization (WHO) Pandemic Treaty.

This treaty would transfer considerable governing powers from nation-states to self-appointed globalists should a “health emergency” be declared by the WHO.

According to the rally’s organizers, at least 19,000 people gathered for the anti-WHO protests on April 13, though the exact number of protestors is as yet unknown as crowds were larger than expected.

Protesters voiced their opposition to mandatory vaccination, the WHO Pandemic Convention, and revisions to the International Health Regulations (IHRs). The latter two have sparked concerns in Japan and beyond about empowering the WHO at the expense of Japan’s national sovereignty in preparations for a new “pandemic.”

The demonstrators also called for Japan’s withdrawal from the WHO and cast doubts on the credibility of Japan’s public health measures, given their links with global pharmaceutical companies. There are rising concerns that these “health measures” have become tools for building a totalitarian society.

The protesters also criticized the lack of accountability for the steep rise in “vaccine”-linked deaths and demanded that authorities provide answers on the matter.

The rallies were organized by “Citizen’s Association against the Pandemic Treaty” with assistance from the World Council for Health (WCH) Japan. Participants included doctors, historians, artists, and even online influencers like Japanese independent journalist Masako Ganaha, who famously (but unsuccessfully) tried to interview World Economic Forum (WEF) Klaus Schwab at the Davos gathering in 2023.

READ: Globalist madness will end only when nations withdraw from international groups and treaties

Professor Masayasu Inoue, professor emeritus of molecular pathology and medicine at Osaka City University Medical School, and historian Chikatsu Hayashi gave engaging pre-protest speeches that unveiled alarming links between global health authorities and Big Pharma agendas. For example, pharmaceutical companies and private groups like the eugenicist Bill Gates Foundation have been bankrolling a sizable portion of WHO funds.

French historian Paul de Lacvivier gave a talk in Japanese about the dangers of the WHO Pandemic Treaty and the creation of a “one-world” government. Notably, De Lacvivier credited “conservative Catholic American media” for educating Japanese audiences about the globalist threat on societies, families, and individuals.

Professor Inoue posited that there has been a weaponization of health in what he regarded as “a third world war fought with information.” Subsequently, Inoue exhorted his audience not to introduce genetic “vaccines” into their bodies.

Elaborating, the professor emeritus stated that resisting the WHO was not a matter of being on the political left or right. He maintained that this issue is a “bipartisan matter” affecting even the Imperial Family of Japan. Urging his audience to actively resist globalist mandates and infringements on Japan’s sovereignty, Inoue stated (in Japanese), “If adults do not wake up [and resist], our children and grandchildren will be forced to pay the price.”

Alluding to genetic “vaccines,” historian Chikatsu Hayashi posted a plea on X (formerly Twitter) in his native Japanese after last weekend’s protests, saying “Let’s stop killing Japanese people at the hands of Japanese people.”

At a World Council for Health conference in March, Inoue cautioned that the human rights violations during the future “Disease X” pandemic discussed at the Davos conference earlier in 2024 would dwarf those committed during COVID-19. Meanwhile, he surmised that the COVID-19 pandemic “was used as a false pretext by the WHO to drive vaccinations of all peoples in the world.

The inadequately tested COVID-19 “vaccines” led to “drug-induced injury that has never been seen in human history,” Inoue continued.

“I believe that the fraudulent use of experimental gene therapy to healthy people, particularly to healthy children, is an extreme violation of human rights.”

Without drawing lessons from COVID-19 “vaccine” injuries, plans are underway “to construct a new vaccine production system in preparation for the next pandemic,” Inoue added. “This is an unbelievable, crazy situation.”

READ: Medical professor warns of globalist plans to cut mRNA vaccine development time to 100 days

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, children’s health crusader Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. praised last weekend’s gathering in Tokyo.

“Massive protest in Japan against WHO pandemic treaty,” he wrote. “We must not cede our rights, freedom, and sovereignty to distant medical authorities, especially when they are so heavily influenced by for-profit pharmaceutical companies.”

Massive protest in Japan against WHO pandemic treaty. We must not cede our rights, freedom, and sovereignty to distant medical authorities, especially when they are so heavily influenced by for-profit pharmaceutical companies. https://t.co/v5SbKLLXzQ — Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) April 13, 2024

Unsurprisingly, the mainstream media, both in Japan and abroad, did not report on the massive turnout in opposition to the WHO and globalist companies last weekend. According to speakers like Chikatsu Hayashi, another anti-WHO demonstration is scheduled to be held in Tokyo in May 2024.

Share











