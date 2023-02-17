Thousands of young Spanish Catholics take to the streets in Madrid for rosary procession

Emilio Esteban-Hanza, president of Rosary for the Youth of Spain, said the procession was intended 'to make a public manifestation of the faith' in an increasingly secularized culture.

MADRID, Spain (LifeSiteNews) — Thousands of Catholics gathered in the streets of Madrid, Spain, last week for a public procession and recitation of the rosary. The event, held publicly for the last three years, was organized by the group Rosary for the Youth of Spain in an effort to witness publicly to the faith in the midst of an increasingly secular and socialist culture.

mailto:

ECCLESIA AL DÍA: Reportaje del Rosario por la Juventud de España este pasado sábado en Madrid Más de 2.000 jóvenes se dieron cita con la Virgen para pedir por todos los jóvenes @rosarioxjovenes @ReligionTRECE @AlvarodeJuana_ @TRECE_es pic.twitter.com/cIyRJxIATJ — Carlos De Arteaga Bustamante (@carlosdeartbus) February 13, 2023

The turnout saw streets packed and enthusiastic Catholic youth praying the rosary, reciting the Litany of Our Lady and singing traditional chants while carrying a beautiful statue of the Blessed Virgin from the Cathedral in Madrid to the Basilica of San Miguel through the streets of the capital.

Emilio Esteban-Hanza, president of Rosary for the Youth of Spain, said the procession was intended “to make a public manifestation of the faith, because faith without works is a dead faith and every young Catholic has the duty to bear witness to his faith.”

“Faith is a treasure that we cannot reserve for ourselves, but we have the duty to share and transmit to everyone around us,” Hanza declared. “This movement is committed to praying especially for the youth of Spain, who are living an alarming situation, to encourage young people in the search for good and leave behind the evils that plague it.”

One participant, Juan Ortega, said of the event, “It’s been an AMAZING day. I have had the honor of being able to accompany the Virgin at all times from the Cathedral of the Armed Forces to the Basilica of San Miguel, passing through the streets of Madrid and ending with a ceremony in a nunnery where she will spend the night.”

mailto:

Ha sido un día INCREÍBLE. He tenido el honor de poder acompañar a la Virgen en todo momento desde la Catedral de las Fuerzas Armadas hasta la Basílica de San Miguel, pasando por las calles de Madrid y finalizando con una ceremonia en un convento de monjas donde pasará la noche. pic.twitter.com/Hn4ddEs2RO — Juan Ortega ن (@Juan22Ortega22) February 11, 2023

Another pilgrim posted, “Thank you, God! Spain belongs to Mary!”

mailto:

Me llega por whatsapp este impresionante vídeo del @rosarioxjovenes del otro día. ¡Gracias, Dios!

¡España es de María! pic.twitter.com/nMRSwF6ZOt — VCR. 🇪🇦🇻🇦 (@ArribaCristoRey) February 14, 2023

Pro-life organization 40 Days for Life quoted one of Spain’s great saints and missionaries Anthony Mary Claret in support of recourse to the rosary as a remedy to the country’s troubles. The group commented, “Saint Anthony Mary Claret: ‘In the recitation of the Rosary is encoded the salvation of Spain’ Thank you @rosarioxjovenes.”

mailto:

San Antonio María Claret:

«En el rezo del Rosario está cifrada la salvación de España»

Gracias @rosarioxjovenes https://t.co/HT0x3p3j0D — 40 Días por la Vida España 🇪🇸 (@40diasEsp) February 12, 2023

Another group voiced gratitude for the public expression of faith, saying, “The #Rosario for young people and with young people was a true gift from heaven. #Jóvenes and #familias of the Work of Prado Nuevo participated in the organization of the initiative of @rosarioxjovenes, which he attended @cardenalosoro. Mary unites us and invites us to be faithful always.”

mailto:

El #Rosario por los jóvenes y con los jóvenes fue un auténtico regalo del cielo. #Jóvenes y #familias de la Obra de Prado Nuevo participaron en la organización de la iniciativa de @rosarioxjovenes, a la que asistió @cardenalosoro. María nos une y nos invita a ser fieles siempre. pic.twitter.com/e1fUpwiE1B — Prado Nuevo (@pradonuevo) February 13, 2023

Madrid Cardinal Carlos Osoro Sierra, who attended the procession, was quoted as saying, “In a secularized society, it is important to give a public witness to the Catholic faith.”

mailto:

🙏🏻 El Rosario de los Jóvenes: miles de jóvenes rezan el Rosario en las calles del centro de Madrid «En una sociedad secularizada es importante dar un testimonio público de la fe católica» El vídeo completo: https://t.co/nF81F5t09q pic.twitter.com/Xz3DLQ6Qxt — El Debate (@eldebate_com) February 12, 2023

The rosary event followed the brutal murder a week earlier of a Catholic sacristan by an Islamic terrorist who entered two churches, attacked a priest after Mass, called on Catholics to renounce their faith and killed a sacristan with a machete blow to the head in the public square of the city of Algeciras.

RELATED:

Islamic terrorist wounds Catholic priest with machete, hacks sacristan to death in Spain

Share











