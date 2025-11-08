Thousands participate in Michigan March for Life

A former Planned Parenthood director was the featured speaker at Michigan's capitol and the state's bishops offered Mass.

(LifeSiteNews) — The second annual Michigan March for Life saw thousands of anti-abortion lawmakers, faith leaders, activists, and students from all ages descend upon the state’s capital Thursday.

Amber Roseboom, president of Right to Life of Michigan, which organized the event in conjunction with the national March for Life, inspired attendees with a message of hope.

“We stand with, not against women facing unplanned pregnancies,” she said, echoing the event’s theme of helping women in distress. “We offer compassion, the truth and love, hope, including the practical care and support to make a choice for life.”

In recent years, Democrats have passed a flurry of laws that further codified abortion access across the Wolverine State. Proposal 3, which was approved by voters in 2022 by a 53-47 margin, gave pro-abortion lawmakers a green light to carry out their agenda.

At the same time, the march has been heralded as a success even by secular media outlets.

“Pro-life march stretches nearly mile long as Michigan rally focuses on abortion alternatives,” read a headline of an article published on MLive.com.

The report noted that “a majority of the crowd (at the march) consisted of Catholic school students, teachers, and religious leaders.”

Speakers at the event included an array of local, state, and national figures.

The keynote address was given by Mayra Rodriguez, who previously acted as a director of a Planned Parenthood facility. Lansing Bishop Earl Boyea also spoke at the gathering. He offered a Mass at the Cathedral nearby with Grand Rapids Bishop David J. Walkowiak, Gaylord Bishop Jeffrey J. Walsh, and Detroit Auxiliary Bishop Robert J. Fisher.

Michigan pro-lifers have increasingly voiced their opposition to abortion being legalized in their state in recent years. In December 2022, a Eucharistic procession organized by GOP state Rep. Jim DeSana took place on capitol grounds. Nearly 200 Catholics attended the ceremony, which was led by Fr. John Hedges of St. Stephen’s parish in New Boston, just south of Detroit.

DeSana told LifeSite at the time that there needed to be a public act of reparation after Proposal 3 was approved. The measure was promoted by a leftist lobby group belonging to billionaire George Soros, which donated $4.5 million to the campaign to have it approved.

Right to Life of Michigan previously sought to overturn Proposal 3, but a U.S. District Court Judge throw out their case. An appeal to the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals has since benefited.

Democrats currently hold a 19-18 majority in the State Senate and Republicans control the State House 58-52. House Republicans have introduced several bills that would add a variety of restrictions on abortion in the state, though their passage is practically impossible given that current Michigan Democrat Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is an avowed supporter the barbaric practice.

Share











