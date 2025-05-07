News

Thousands protest proposed Australian state law to force Catholic hospitals to commit abortions

Pro-life activist Dr. Joanna Howe declared after the protest that ‘tonight was a turning point in the fight’ to end abortion in Australia.
Featured Image
Parliament House of New South Wales in Sydney, Australia Shutterstock

Doug
Mainwaring
Doug Mainwaring
Comments 
0

(LifeSiteNews) — An estimated 10,000 people attended a rally in Sydney, Australia, to proclaim their opposition to a New South Wales (NSW) proposed law that would force Catholic hospitals to perform abortions. 

Gathered outside the NSW’s Parliament House, the large crowd chanted “Kill the bill! Kill the Bill!”

The proposed law aims “to FORCE Catholic hospitals to abort Australian babies,” Catholic Arena’s post declared on X.  

“We shut down Macquarie Street with our huge numbers (the lame counter-protest had less than 40 show) and we resolved to NEVER vote Labor again if this bill passes the parliament,” pro-life activist Dr. Joanna Howe wrote in a separate X post. 

“I believe that we will end abortion in Australia and that tonight was a turning point in the fight,” wrote Howe, a University of Adelaide law professor and mother of five. “Never again will we get deflated if we lose. Never again will we retreat or back down. For the sake of our children, our freedom and our country, we will fight and we will win.”

0 Comments

    Loading...