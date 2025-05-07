Thousands protest proposed Australian state law to force Catholic hospitals to commit abortions

Pro-life activist Dr. Joanna Howe declared after the protest that ‘tonight was a turning point in the fight’ to end abortion in Australia.

(LifeSiteNews) — An estimated 10,000 people attended a rally in Sydney, Australia, to proclaim their opposition to a New South Wales (NSW) proposed law that would force Catholic hospitals to perform abortions.

Gathered outside the NSW’s Parliament House, the large crowd chanted “Kill the bill! Kill the Bill!”

The proposed law aims “to FORCE Catholic hospitals to abort Australian babies,” Catholic Arena’s post declared on X.

SYDNEY 10,000 people have attended a rally against a proposed new law in New South Wales which will aim to FORCE Catholic hospitals to abort Australian babies pic.twitter.com/RLsFOTUExS — Catholic Arena (@CatholicArena) May 7, 2025

“We shut down Macquarie Street with our huge numbers (the lame counter-protest had less than 40 show) and we resolved to NEVER vote Labor again if this bill passes the parliament,” pro-life activist Dr. Joanna Howe wrote in a separate X post.

“I believe that we will end abortion in Australia and that tonight was a turning point in the fight,” wrote Howe, a University of Adelaide law professor and mother of five. “Never again will we get deflated if we lose. Never again will we retreat or back down. For the sake of our children, our freedom and our country, we will fight and we will win.”

Sydney was in gridlock as our rally of 10,000 Australians stood together demanding that @ChrisMinnsMP and @NSWLabor block this bill in full. We shut down Macquarie St with our huge numbers (the lame counter-protest had less than 40 show 🙈) and we resolved to NEVER vote Labor… pic.twitter.com/eadkj7jPVR — Dr Joanna Howe (@ProfJoannaHowe) May 7, 2025

