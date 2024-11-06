Three ‘hate-motivated’ attacks rock Catholic church in Canada, lead to police investigation

The Edmonton Police Service is looking for suspects in separate incidents at Holy Rosary Church, including one in which a statue of Pope St. John Paul II was spray painted with the word 'burn.'

EDMONTON, Alberta (LifeSiteNews) – A series of “hate-motivated” arson and vandalism attacks against a Polish Catholic church in one of the Canada’s largest cities resulted in police asking for the public’s help to identify the subjects.

In a press release, the Edmonton Police Service (EPS) said there have been three separate attacks against Holy Rosary Church, including one in which a statue of Pope St. John Paul II was spray painted with the word “burn.”

“The cumulative effect of these events has resulted in the church and surrounding community feeling unsafe, particularly the residents who live at the rectory on site, as well as the occupants and users of the neighbouring convent and daycare building,” Acting Sgt. Cydney Ross said.

“The EPS takes hate-motivated incidents and crimes very seriously. These events hurt not only the victim, but the vicarious trauma has an impact on entire communities,” the EPS said.

Two of the most recent acts of vandalism against the church happened in September after an arson attack against a nativity scene, which was handmade by a parishioner, in December 2023.

Video shows a male and female suspect from the September incidents. The EPS said investigations are ongoing and no arrests have been made, adding that the church has seen an “unusually high number of mischief and arson incidents.”

The church faced other attacks in 2021 when red paint was thrown on the outside of the church.

LifeSiteNews recently reported that Leslyn Lewis, one of Canada’s most prominent pro-life MPs, called out the Trudeau government for its apparent lack of support for an anti-arson bill that aims to curb the rash of church burnings plaguing Christians in the country.

Since the spring of 2021, 112 churches, most of them Catholic, have been burned to the ground, vandalized or defiled in Canada.

The church burnings started in earnest after the mainstream media and the federal government ran with inflammatory and dubious claims that hundreds of children were buried and disregarded by Catholic priests and nuns who ran some of the now-closed residential schools in Canada, particularly a school in Kamloops, British Columbia.

The anti-Catholic narrative that developed after the claims continues despite no bodies having been discovered.

The official media and government narrative were challenged recently by retired Manitoba judge Brian Giesbrecht in an opinion piece. He said people are being “deliberately deceived by their own government” after blasting the Liberal government for “actively pursuing” a policy that blames the Catholic Church for the unfounded “deaths and secret burials” of indigenous children.

