Three neighboring Maryland churches sustain damage in three weekend attacks

Two churches were struck by arsonists and one was vandalized as violence continues to spread throughout America.

(LifeSiteNews) — Vandals and arsonists attacked three neighboring churches in Maryland over the weekend as violence continued to spread throughout America

According to ABC News, during the early morning of July 9 and 10, vandals burned and vandalized St. Jane Frances de Chantal Catholic Church, North Bethesda United Methodist Church, and Wildwood Baptist Church.

.@MontgomeryCoMD @mcfrs Fire/Explosive Investigators seeking info RE this morning’s (2a) fire at Saint Jane Frances de Chantal Catholic Church ANYONE w/ any info Call @mcfrs ARSON Tipline 240.777.2263 https://t.co/8LwDMTXE60 pic.twitter.com/osyYcSVRUY — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) July 10, 2022

“People are coming in today shocked,” said Patricia Zapor, director of media relations for the Archdiocese of Washington. “There were some small attempts to burn some of the pews. Some books were shredded, and the Stations of the Cross were removed from the wall.”

“We are a community of faith. And we are deeply committed to resilience and recovery,” Zapor continued. “This is a classic example of being tested by fire. And the St. Jane Parish community will rise and will come through this in fine form.”

On Sunday morning, arsonists vandalized and set fire to St. Jane Frances de Chantal Catholic Church. Similarly, North Bethesda United Methodist Church, a few minutes down the road, was burned and vandalized on Saturday morning.

ICYMI (7/9) ~130a Sat morn 10100 Old Georgetown Rd, North Bethesda United Methodist Church, arson & associated vandalism, damage ~$1K, in addition Investigators located damaged head stones & broken wood pieces scattered 10200blk Old Georgetwn Rd A/F Wildwood Baptist Church pic.twitter.com/JJuWs4EMvS — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) July 10, 2022

“In both cases, there were some associated vandalisms,” said Peter Piringer of Montgomery County Fire and Rescue. “There are similarities: not too far apart, relatively same time of night occurring and both being churches.”

“Again, this was an arson. Intentionally set fires,” Piringer emphasized.

A third church, Wildwood Baptist Church, was vandalized. Investigators discovered broken headstones and shattered wood pieces early Saturday morning.

County executive Marc Elrich condemned the vandalism, saying, “Attacks on houses of worship in Montgomery County are completely unacceptable. The criminal activity that took place over the weekend does not represent the values of inclusion and equity that we are striving for in the communities of this County.”

“I have talked with our Fire Chief and Police Chief and have asked them to keep me updated on the progress of the investigation,” he said.

“We encourage anyone with any information to call the Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services Arson tip line,” Elrich added.

After the U.S. Supreme Court’s historic decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, pro-life pregnancy centers and Catholic churches have continued to face violence, vandalism, and arson.

Last week, pro-abortion activists defaced the doors of St. Bernard Catholic Church in Madison, Wisconsin as abortions ceased in the state after the reversal of Roe v. Wade.

The violence appears to have no clear end in sight, with the Department of Homeland Security predicting terrorist attacks could continue “for weeks.”

