Thursday’s in-person Canadian March for Life to address injustices of abortion and euthanasia

OTTAWA, Ontario, May 12, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) — Canadians will march to the steps of the nation’s parliament in Ottawa this Thursday to peacefully protest against abortion and euthanasia in the 2021 Canadian National March for Life.

“Despite COVID-19 and related restrictions, we do still have a constitutional right to peacefully demonstrate, as delineated in our Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms,” against abortion and euthanasia, stated Canada’s National March for Life in a statement.

Campaign Life Coalition (CLC) is the organizer of the event, which last year was held virtually due to COVID-19 lockdowns. A year later, COVID-19 restrictions are still in place in Ontario, banning large gatherings outdoors — but that does not deter pro-lifers for a second time.

The in-person rally will start at 12:30 p.m. EST on May 13, on the steps of Canada’s Parliament Hill in Ottawa, with the march scheduled to begin at 1:15 p.m.

The march will return to Parliament Hill around 2 p.m. for “Silent No More Awareness Testimonies.”

Along with the in-person rally and march, there is a “full program of virtual events,” which started on May 9 and will continue until May 16.

Despite COVID-19 restrictions still in place, organizers of Canada’s 2021 March for Life say that given “the urgency” of addressing the human rights “injustices of abortion and euthanasia,” the in-person portion of the march is needed. “We are choosing to exercise this right in as safe and prudential a manner as possible,” said event organizers.

Event planners advise of “legal and health risks associated with attending the National March for Life in Ottawa”

The March for Life has advised all those who choose to come to the in-person rally of their own free will that “every attendee must assess what level of risk they are personally willing to assume” by coming to the event.

“Please be advised of both the legal and health risks associated with attending the National March for Life in Ottawa. We will do our best to mitigate those risks,” noted the organizers. “If you do decide to attend the rally and March for Life, please act respectfully and responsibly, and follow all relevant health measures, outlined here.”

Youth Conference

The 2021 Canadian March for Life Youth Conference will take place on Friday, May 14, with an exceptional line-up of pro-life advocates. Titled “I Am With You,” the online event will be taking place from 3 to 8 p.m. EST.

The free event will be hosted by CLC Youth and Niagara Region Right to Life and will feature four speakers.

The speakers are Toni McFadden, the founder of the program Relationships Matter, Joseph Backholm of the Family Research Council, Jay Watts, founder and president of Merely Human Ministries, Inc., and Will Witt, a media personality who works for PragerU.

Participants can join the “I Am With You” conference by filling out the online registration form.

Online Rose Dinner

There will be an online Rose Dinner on May 13, emceed by David Bereit, the founder of 40 Days for Life and a pro-life speaker, starting at 7:30 p.m. Tickets for the event can be purchased by clicking HERE.

For a full schedule of events including online speakers, you can click HERE.