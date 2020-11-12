Ticketmaster plans mandatory COVID vaccine verification policy for concert-goers

November 12, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – Ticketmaster is reportedly working on a plan to verify that concert goers have either tested negative for coronavirus or have been vaccinated against the virus before attending Ticketmaster concerts. Ticketmaster sells tickets for a wide variety of events, including major league sports games, concerts, and Broadway shows.

Though Ticketmaster is still developing its plan, the company intends to partner with “third party health information companies like, CLEAR Health Pass or IBM’s Digital Health Pass and testing and vaccine distribution centers like Labcorp and the CVS Minute Clinic,” reports Billboard.

Billboard further explains that, after purchasing tickets, fans will be required to verify that they have been vaccinated against COVID-19 or tested negative for the virus 24-72 hours before the concert.

After they have been tested for coronavirus, Ticketmaster fans will have their results sent to a health pass company which will in turn notify Ticketmaster of the results and confirm the attendee’s status.

"We’re already seeing many third-party health care providers prepare to handle the vetting -- whether that is getting a vaccine, taking a test, or other methods of review and approval - which could then be linked via a digital ticket so everyone entering the event is verified," Mark Yovich, president of Ticketmaster told Billboard.

Dr. Simone Gold of America’s Front Line Doctors tweeted that Ticketmaster should be boycotted over its plans to monitor the health of concert-goers.

BREAKING: @Ticketmaster reportedly planning mandatory COVID-19 vaccine verification policy for concert attendance.



Young healthy people are NOT the target population for this vaccine and Ticketmaster is not your physician.



Boycott this. https://t.co/IdAkMjV0Y2 — Dr. Simone Gold (@drsimonegold) November 11, 2020

Ticketmaster’s plan comes shortly after the announcement of “CovidPass,” which currently enables users to digitally prove that they recently tested negative for COVID-19 and intends to provide proof of vaccination against COVID-19 when it becomes available.

The Ticketmaster plan and the “CovidPass” app both suggest that digital proof of a negative COVID-19 test or vaccination against COVID-19 will be required to travel and enter events.

