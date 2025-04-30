Tim Pool co-host Phil Labonte describes attending first Latin Mass as a moving experience

The Traditional Latin Mass 'is like (getting) transported 500 years into the past, well maybe 1,000 years (into the past).'

(LifeSiteNews) — A clip from a recent episode of Tim Pool’s podcast shows recurring co-host and musician Phil Labonte describing his surreal experience attending a Traditional Latin Mass (TLM) for the first time.

The Timcast IRL panel had been discussing the phenomenon of conservatives and, particularly members of Generation Z, flocking to the Catholic Church when Labonte, a lapsed Catholic, described his memorable experience attending a Tridentine Mass for the first time.

“One of the Masses that I went to recently was a Latin Mass, and I had never been to a Latin Mass before … Whatever you think of a Catholic service, the Latin Mass is like (getting) transported 500 years into the past, well maybe 1,000 years (into the past),” Labonte said.

“(The Latin Mass is) totally medieval … It’s kind of metal,” he added.

Just before Labonte recalled attending his first Latin Mass, Pool, who is also a lapsed Catholic, described how impressed he was upon recently seeing Latin Mass attendees when he met up with a traditional Catholic friend just after Mass had concluded.

“Here I see people wearing their Sunday’s best, having conversations, laughing. The children were playing, the children were also dressed in their Sunday’s best. And I thought, ‘Isn’t this infinitely preferable to what we see in the cities with kids doing drugs and running around and joining gangs,” the host said.

Labonte and Pool are not the first celebrities to praise the Tridentine Mass. In 2022, actor Shia LaBeouf announced that he had converted to Catholicism in a podcast with Bishop Robert Barron. LaBeouf emphasized to Barron that attending the Traditional Latin Mass played a pivotal role in his conversion.

“The Latin Mass affects me deeply … because it feels like they’re not selling me a car,” the actor told Barron.

Another notable recent convert to the faith, conservative commentator Candace Owens, has credited the piety of her devout Catholic husband, George Farmer, a convert himself, as one of the main factors that to her conversion. Farmer has long held a devotion to the Traditional Latin Mass.

It remains to be seen whether the Timcast host’s admiration for the Mass of the ancient Roman Rite will ultimately lead to the reversion of the faith.

