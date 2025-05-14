Tim Tebow exposes horrifying facts about the dark world of child sex predators in the US

‘People will say, ‘That’s just over there, and it’s in those countries and all of those places. It’s not. It’s happening in our country, in our neighborhoods, in our backyards, and in our families,’ Tim Tebow emphasized.

(LifeSiteNews) — Former NFL player Tim Tebow shared shocking statistics about the presence of child sex trafficking in the U.S., including the widespread downloading, sharing, distribution, and livestreaming of child abuse and rape images under age 12, including infants.

During a wide-ranging podcast interview with Shawn Ryan, Tebow described the horrifying reality and pervasive nature of the dark underworld of child sex exploitation and his global crusade to bring about its end.

Just 36 hours later, a short clip of that portion of their discussion had been viewed nearly seven million times.

Tebow told Ryan that most people want to believe that child sex trafficking happens only in far-flung portions of the globe, but that is a misconception.

“People will say, ‘That’s just over there, and it’s in those countries and all of those places,’” Tebow said. “It’s not. It’s happening in our country, in our neighborhoods, in our backyards, (and) in our families.”

To underscore his point, Tebow handed Ryan a map of the United States provided by the DOJ (Department of Justice), with patches of bright red, clustered mostly around urban and coastal areas.

“This is over the last 30 days,” Tebow explained. “Every red dot on that map is at least one unique IP address of individuals downloading, sharing, distributing child abuse and rape images under the age of 12.”

“And there’s over 111,000 of them just in the U.S. in the last 30 days,” he emphasized.

Tebow said some will try to dismiss the horrifying stats as if to say that adults viewing child sex abuse online isn’t all that bad, but that’s not accurate, according to Tebow.

“Fifty-five to 85 percent (55% to 85%) are also ‘hands on’ offenders,” Tebow said, “and your average offender has 13 victims in their lifetime.”

“Thirteen victims,” he reiterated. “For every one of those red dots, there’s a boy or girl that is suffering on the other end of what they’re sharing, downloading, or distributing.”

“That map brings to life the evil that we’re trying to fight,” he declared.

Tebow further explained that the stats he had just presented did not include occurrences of livestreaming, “sextortion,” grooming, or other issues that he and his organization, working in conjunction with law enforcement agencies, are fighting against.

“So many of these are brutal — brutal — abuse(s) of children,” he said.

He explained that of 57,000 sexually abused boys and girls that law enforcement is currently aware of but whose identities remain unknown, over 3,000 were infants or toddlers.

“These are boys and girls that can’t fight for themselves,” Tebow said. “They can’t defend themselves.”

Clearly getting choked up, he continued, “So many of us — myself — for so long did nothing to defend or stand up for them … it is our heart that we would rally an army … and maybe even declare a national emergency to fight this evil.”

“Do you know the number one payer of livestream rape of boys and girls around the world?” he asked. “The U.S.”

“And in peer-to-peer sharing, we’re third: China, Russia, America.”

NEW: Tim Tebow gets emotional while sharing a map with Shawn Ryan showing 111,000 IP addresses that downloaded child p*rn of kids under 12 in just the past 30 days. Horiffic. During his sit-down with Ryan, Tebow called on Congress to take action. “55% to 85% are also hands-on… pic.twitter.com/7OYPoDYz2i — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) May 12, 2025

A little later in his discussion with Ryan, Tebow shockingly explained that when it comes to sexual offenses against children, “The number one offender type is biological fathers.”

“By far, it is being done by middle-aged caucasian men, over half of them college graduates … educated, good jobs,” he added. “It’s time we call them out.”

Tebow indicated that one of the reasons that the dark world of child sex abuse continues to be a huge national disgrace is because law enforcement does not currently have the resources it needs to combat it.

He said that Homeland Security Investigations Cyber Crimes Center (C3) has only seven victim identification officers dedicated to locating child victims of sex crimes.

Tebow famously launched a campaign in 2023 to rescue children tortured and sexually abused for profit.

“The worst moments of these children’s lives are being videotaped and they’re being shared with other offenders all over the world,” Tebow noted at the time. “Every time an image is downloaded, it creates a demand for these images and these videos. And the only way to meet that demand is with new victims.”

The unspeakable evil of child sexual exploitation, where an estimated two million kids around the world – toddlers, 4- and 5-year-olds through their young teen years – are raped, sodomized, tortured, and threatened with death many times per day by depraved adults is not far away from any of us. It’s a multibillion-dollar industry and, to our great shame, the United States is the industry’s biggest consumer.

