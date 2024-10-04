Tim Walz cites Jesus’ call to care for ‘least’ of us but legalized abortion up to birth, infanticide

In this week’s vice presidential debate, Tim Walz invoked Jesus’ words about the ‘least among us,’ even though the Minnesota Democrat has legalized unlimited abortion up to the moment of birth and denying care to babies who survive abortions.

(LifeSiteNews) — Minnesota Governor and Democratic vice presidential candidate Tim Walz referenced Jesus Christ’s words in Scripture, “as you did it to one of these my least brethren, you did it to Me,” during this week’s vice-presidential debate, despite legalizing abortion up until birth in his own state and even allowing babies who survive abortions to be denied life-saving care.

“I don’t talk about my faith a lot, but Matthew 25:40 talks about, ‘to the least among us, you do unto me,’” said Walz, an ex-Catholic who now professes to be Lutheran. “I think that’s true of most Americans,” said Walz in reference to a border bill passed earlier this year, which allows illegal immigrants to be granted asylum in the U.S. in 90 days.

Walz’s suggestion that we should care for the most vulnerable is ironic considering that, as governor, he signed a law codifying a so-called “right” to kill a baby up until birth – the “Protect Reproductive Options” (PRO) Act. The law declares abortion a “fundamental right” with no gestational limits and also protects what it calls “fertility services,” such as embryo-destroying in vitro fertilization.

Minnesota Citizens Concerned for Life Co-Executive Director Cathy Blaeser has noted that this law puts Minnesota among the ranks of the brutal regimes of China and North Korea, calling it “extreme, inhumane, and harmful to women and children.”

Further, Walz disturbingly revoked the protection of life for infants born alive during abortion procedures. As detailed by The Dispatch’s Alex Dumas in August, Walz signed an omnibus bill that repealed most of Minnesota’s born-alive protections, including reporting requirements.

That omnibus rewrote the requirement to “preserve the life and health of the born alive infant” into merely “car[ing] for the infant who is born alive.”

“Minnesota Department of Health documents show that eight infants were born alive during abortion procedures between 2019 and 2022,” Dumas noted.

Astoundingly, Walz has even defended China’s brutal one-child policy, which imposed forced abortions. The policy was necessary, Walz claimed, because “the Chinese population was so large.” He also falsely claimed that the only consequence of having more than one child was that “the family pays a tax.”

Walz’s extreme pro-abortion position has earned him a 100% rating from Planned Parenthood and a long streak of 0% ratings from the National Right to Life Committee.

Likewise, as First Things has noted, Walz’s running mate, Kamala Harris, has “repeatedly declined to offer even hypothetical support to any protection for the unborn, or even the just-born.”

“As a senator, she voted against the “Pain-Capable Unborn Child Protection Act,” and she also voted against the “Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act,” which would mandate that medical professionals provide care to infants born alive and without which “children can be abandoned, neglected, ‘allowed’ to die,” the Catholic journal pointed out.

