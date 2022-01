You probably won’t see this on CNN.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) – A time-lapse video of the 2022 March for Life shows the massive crowds of pro-lifers who met in the U.S. capital to protest abortion on January 21, 2022.

It has not yet been worked out how to get an exact figure of the numbers attending, but to get a good idea—and to combat any cynical miscounts downward—Students for Life of America has put together a 45-second time-lapse video of the March.

