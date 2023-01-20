Time-lapse video shows huge turnout for 2023 March for Life: ‘The grassroots has not moved on’

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) – A time-lapse video of the 2023 March for Life, the first in an America without Roe v. Wade, shows the massive crowds of pro-lifers who marched to the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2023 to celebrate Roe’s overturn and urge elected leaders to take the next steps in the fight to end abortion-on-demand.

While an attendance figure has not yet been estimated, the following time-lapse video of the March allows those who could not attend to get a sense of the size and scope of the turnout, and refutes mainstream media efforts to downplay the turnout and the pro-life sentiment it represents.

“I’ve got to tell you, I was a little nervous. I was concerned that people wouldn’t continue the fight,” now that Roe is overturned, pro-life former Sen. Rick Santorum (R-PA) told Politico. “But based on this reaction, it looks like the grassroots has not moved on.”

