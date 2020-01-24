Time-lapse video shows massive turnout for 2020 March for Life

WASHINGTON, D.C., January 24, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – A time-lapse video of the 2020 March for Life shows the enormous crowd of pro-lifers that poured into the nation's capital to protest abortion on January 24, 2020.

Getting an accurate count of so large a crowd is a harrowing prospect, but to get a sense of it Students for Life of America has put together a 58-second time-lapse video of the March from beginning to end.

