Tokyo March for Life brings prayers, reparation and pro-life witness to Japan

Japan was one of the first countries to widely legalize abortion, and has since killed over 40 million babies through the lethal practice.

(LifeSiteNews) — Pro-lifers on Monday marched in the capital of Japan, one of the most secular countries in the world, to pray in reparation for the more than 40 million abortions committed in the country.

“Our Lady of Fatima said she can stop the war and give us peace,” Father Thomas Onoda, FSSPX, told LifeSiteNews, suggesting that world peace depends upon prayerful reparation, given the many millions of babies that have been killed through abortion around the world.

Fr. Onoda, two other priests, and 40 lay Catholics marched through the streets of Tokyo on Marine Day, a Japanese public holiday, carrying a statue of Our Lady of Fatima decked out in flowers, and banners witnessing to the pro-life cause.

“The Catholic Church has the duty to bear unwavering witness to the truth about the origin of human life, its beginning and dignity, about the crime of abortion,” Fr. Onoda said.

Their Catholic, pro-life witness is particularly significant in which Catholics make up a small fraction, only about 0.3 percent to 0.4 percent, of the population. Much of Japan’s existing Catholic population in recent history was demolished when Nagasaki was bombed during World War II. The city had by far the largest Catholic community in Japan, although Catholics were still a minority of its population.

As Fr. Onoda shared, Japan has a particularly long and tragic history of abortion. It was first legalized through the Eugenic Protection Act in 1948, allowing abortions on eugenic grounds. In 1949, the law was expanded to allow for abortion in cases of financial hardship, effectively giving free rein in the country to the lethal practice.

Since then, more than 40 million babies have been killed in Japan through abortion, “12 times more than the dead victims of Japanese during World War II,” Fr. Onoda shared.

“The medical doctors and nurses on duty to protect the lives of innocent have been crushing powerless human beings in their safest place. The war against the future and the hope of the nation has been waged,” he remarked.

The Tokyo March for Life began July 13, 2014, organized by a Protestant and a Catholic inspired by the U.S. March for Life. From 2017, the statue of Our Lady of Fatima joined the march every year, even during the COVID outbreak.

“The hidden Catholics were looking for their mother, Santa Maria Sama, under heavy persecutions during 250 years, seven generations,” said Fr. Onoda, referring to the Catholics who practiced their faith in secret for more than 250 years after Christianity was banned in Japan.

“They are always looking for their mother, the mother who gave us the true Savior, the mother who gives us hope, love, peace and courage to all mothers and babies to come. The mother who promised the end of war, and the triumph of her Immaculate Heart.”

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