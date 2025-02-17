News

Tom Hanks ripped over ‘disgusting’ portrayal of Trump supporter in SNL special

Conservatives bashed Tom Hanks' 'Saturday Night Live' (SNL) skit as condescending, divisive, unfunny, and unintelligent considering that President Donald Trump won the 2024 election by a 'landslide.'
Featured Image
Tom Hanks portraying a Trump supporter on 'Saturday Night Live'X / Screenshot

Emily
Mangiaracina
Emily Mangiaracina
Comments 
0

(LifeSiteNews) — Prominent actor Tom Hanks was ripped by conservatives for his demeaning portrayal of Donald Trump supporters during Saturday Night Live’s 50th anniversary special.

Donning Trump’s signature “Make America Great Again” hat, Hanks mocked religious Christians as he play-acted a supposedly stereotypical Trump supporter.

“Speaking of church, can I say something? If more folks went to church, we wouldn’t be in this mess we’re in now,” drawled Hanks in a southern accent. 

The skit’s game show host, played by SNL veteran Kenan Thompson, proceeded to walk over to shake his hand, and Hanks’ character balked, as if he were a racist unwilling to shake a black man’s hand.

“Maybe I’ll start a show for you to come on and we’ll call it ‘White Jeopardy,’” his character said.

Conservatives went on to bash the skit as condescending, divisive, unfunny, and unintelligent considering that Trump won by a “landslide.”

“This show wonders why their ratings are in the gutter,” former Robert F. Kennedy Jr. aide Link Lauren remarked on X. “Trump won the popular vote. This tired trope that MAGA is racist is disgusting. SNL is an unfunny show for snobbish liberal elites.”

Podcaster Benny Johnson commented, “Donald Trump just won a landslide election and has never been more popular with Americans. They have learned nothing.”

Author and attorney Clay Travis pointed out that “Trump’s 2024 election win was the LEAST racially divisive American election since 1964,” having garnered a high number of black votes.

0 Comments

    Loading...