Tonight: EWTN premieres film exposing gender ideology

October 7, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) — A new film premiering tonight on EWTN takes viewers on a journey into the “who, what, when, how and why” of today’s dystopian era of gender confusion. Titled “A Wolf in Sheep’s Clothing II — The Gender Agenda,” it tells the stories of the “wolves in sheep’s clothing” who have shaped our world troubled by the agendas of homosexuality and gender ideology.

The film’s goal is to open viewers’ eyes to the people and events that have radically redefined and corrupted the nature of the human person, of marriages, families and cultures.

“A Wolf in Sheep’s Clothing II” tells the hidden stories of the destructive Marxist progenitors of today’s “critical theory,” who lie behind the modern worldwide sexual revolution. Profiled are Simone de Beauvoir (who initiated Second Wave Feminism), Jean Paul Sartre (the father of existentialism), Alfred Kinsey (whose fake science changed the way the world looks at sex today), and Kate Millett (the co-founder of the National Organization of Women).

The film features a number of experts, including Ryan T. Anderson of the Heritage Foundation, whose book When Harry Became Sally deals with the question of transgenderism.

“A Wolf in Sheep’s Clothing II” breaks the silence on the true sources of today’s breakdown of faith and family. This is a film that will open your eyes to the real spiritual and scientific answers to today’s major societal problems. “It points directly to the proper path to what is good and beautiful for our souls, minds, bodies and lives and as a people will make us truly great again,” a press release emphasized.

At 10 pm Eastern Time tonight, the film is set to premiere on EWTN. It can also be watched online.

At 8 pm Eastern Time, EWTN’s Fr. Mitch Pacwa hosts the film’s two producers, Richard and Stephen Payne, for an hour-long discussion.