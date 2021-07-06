Top Biden officials encourage transgenderism in kids, vow to punish states resisting transmania

WASHINGTON, D.C., July 6, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) — On the final day of “Pride Month” the Biden White House hosted an online event pandering to gender-confused persons, during which top members of the Administration urged children to report transgender “discrimination.” The Biden Administration also sent out a warning that the Department of Justice (DOJ) is coming after states instituting laws resisting transmania.

Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights at the DOJ, Kristen Clarke, declared that state laws protecting girls’ sports from infiltration by gender-confused boys “single out and target transgender youth” and “violate both the Constitution and Title IX.” She added that state laws banning “gender-affirming” procedures for youth are “rooted in bias and prejudice.”

“We’re ramping up law enforcement training and coordination at all levels of government,” said Clarke.

Addressing her comments specifically to youth, Clarke said, “If you or someone you know is facing discrimination because you are transgender, we want to know.” Her statement leaves plenty of room for interpretation, seeming to invite kids to incriminate their parents for not being “gender-affirming” enough.

“You can file a complaint now,” she added.

Wearing a pin with the new LGBTQ+ “pride” flag, Biden’s Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona also said that he wants to “create school environments for transgender students that are nurturing, welcoming, and affirming.”

“Transgender students must be afforded the same opportunities as their peers to participate fully in and experience the joy of school, including extracurricular activities,” continued Cardona. “I am proud to share that the Department affirmed this month that Title IX prohibits discrimination on the basis of gender identity and sexual orientation in all education institutions that receive federal funding.”

“We are on your side, we’ve got your back,” said Cardona, who didn’t mention whether or not his Department of Education has the backs of biological female student athletes.

Last month, despite his vocal support for “non-binary” students, Cardona refused to state how many genders there are after being challenged to come up with a number by a Republican member of Congress.

Assistant Secretary for Health at the Department of Health and Human Services Richard Levine — known as “Rachel” in the Biden Administration and in secular media — said he is “truly humbled to be the first openly transgender individual to serve in a Senate-confirmed position.”

“I will do everything that I can to support and advocate for our community,” said Levine, who promised to “conduct investigations” of complaints by gender dysphoric individuals who want all health practitioners to affirm their chosen “gender identity,” despite religious beliefs or secular knowledge that there are precisely two sexes.

Levine dismissed all objections to transgenderism as nothing more than politics.

Levine is “one of the 14% of all appointees in the Biden Administration who identify as LGBTQ+,” a spectacularly disproportionate representation when contrasted with the total number of self-identified homosexual or gender dysphoric individuals in the general population, which hovers at less than 5%.

The Biden Administration sees itself as making history by manufacturing ‘trans rights’

Dubbed a “Convening on Transgender Equality,” White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki kicked off the June 30 livestream event by announcing that her personal pronouns are “she, her, and hers.” President Joe Biden previously informed the nation that his preferred pronouns are “he and him.”

The White House simultaneously announced the creation of a new White House-led “Interagency Working Group on Safety, Inclusion, and Opportunity for Transgender Americans” to combat what it sees as “epidemic levels of violence, discrimination, and stigma.”

One of the Biden Administration’s main goals is to “ensure the Federal government is a model employer for transgender, gender non-conforming, and non-binary employees.”

“The Working Group will include participants from the Departments of Justice, Housing and Urban Development, Health and Human Services, Education, Homeland Security, Labor, Interior, Veterans Affairs, and Defense,” continued the White House statement. “Today’s announcements build on the Administration’s historic actions to advance” transgender “equality,” the statement said.

“The President of the United States and his advisors are lifting you up on this pedestal and calling you an activist and making this an important part of your identity — at a time when [young] people’s psyches are fragile because they’re in adolescence, and it’s a time of a lot of turmoil,” feminist Natasha Chart told Breitbart.

“They are encouraging these kids, ‘Come out as this, and someone will make you famous,’” said Chart. “In other contexts, such as when you’re talking about the school-to-prison pipeline, these same progressives would describe it as dehumanizing to give an adult prison term [to children].”

While everyone participating in the White House online conversation about transgenderism claimed that this was a vitally important topic for the nation, after nearly a week, the YouTube video has garnered less than 15,000 views. A White House tweet about the video has received less than 2,400 “likes.”