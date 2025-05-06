Top business group warns Carney’s ‘net zero’ push spells disaster for Canada’s economy    

'The net zero climate agenda coupled with big government and regulatory overreach has proven itself to be disastrous,' warned the Coalition of Concerned Manufacturers and Businesses Canada.

(LifeSiteNews) –– One of Canada’s largest business advocacy groups has warned that Prime Minister Mark Carney’s Liberal Party win in last week’s federal election will “further stagnate” the nation’s already weakened economy.

Coalition of Concerned Manufacturers and Businesses Canada (CCMBC) President Catherine Swift warned in a statement last week that commitments by the federal government for carbon “net-zero” emissions will create more regulatory burdens and will ultimately negatively impact the Canadian economy.

“The net zero climate agenda coupled with big government and regulatory overreach has proven itself to be disastrous for the economy generally, and is especially harmful to the small- and medium-sized business (SME) community,” noted Swift.

In her statement, Swift put out a warning that if Carney keeps in place former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s green policies, “the regulatory and policy outlook continue to be negative for (businesses), fewer will remain in Canada.”

She noted how Carney supports an industrial carbon tax as well as broader yet-to-be-named carbon tax measures.

“If businesses were permitted to retain more revenue, they might be able to fund more climate measures, but this double hit is simply not sustainable,” she said.

Swift warned that under Carney, “National unity will become more fractious,” as his policies will alienate western provinces, such as Alberta, which supplies the nation with most of its oil and gas.

“The only solution is for Carney to put some water in his net zero wine and devise policies that will both enable the economy to grow while implementing more tangible, measurable climate policies,” she argued. “Further damaging the (business) sector by even more government expansion and burdensome regulatory policies does not bode well for a successful future for Canada.”

Last week’s election saw Liberal leader Carney beat out Conservative rival Pierre Poilievre, who also lost his seat. The Conservatives managed to pick up over 20 new seats, and Poilievre has vowed to stay on as party leader, for now, and will soon run in a by-election to try and regain his seat.

Carney worked as the former governor of the Bank of Canada and Bank of England and spent many years promoting green financial agendas.

Since taking office in 2015, then under Trudeau, the Liberal government has continued to push a radical environmental agenda like those being pushed by the World Economic Forum’s “Great Reset” and the United Nations’ “Sustainable Development Goals.” Part of this push includes the promotion of so called “net zero” energy by as early as 2035 nationwide.

