Top Canadian intelligence official called critics of gender ideology a ‘violent threat’ in 2023 report

Parents are listed in the repot among the 'threats' who 'could encourage serious violence against the 2SLGBTQIA+ community.'

OTTAWA (LifeSiteNews) – The new head of Canada’s intelligence agency before becoming interim leader authored a report that suggested parents and those opposed to extreme gender ideology are people with “extreme” views who pose potential domestic security threats.

The public report released in 2023 titled “Mission Focused: Confronting the Threat Environment” was led by Vanessa Lloyd, who is now serving as the head of Canada’s Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS). Lloyd took over from David Vigneault, who resigned as CSIS head a few weeks ago.

The CSIS report claimed that those opposed to gender ideology, which includes the so-called gender transitioning of minors, are part of a movement that would grow in the coming years.

“CSIS assesses that the violent threat posed by the anti-gender movement is almost certain to continue over the coming year,” a portion of the report reads.

The report then stated that “violent actors” may be “inspired by the University of Waterloo attack to carry out their own extreme violence against the 2SLGBTQIA+ community or against other targets they view as representing the gender ideology agenda.”

The “attack” mentioned in the CSIS report was done by former University of Waterloo student Geovanny Villalba-Aleman, who entered the gender studies class in June 2023 and then stabbed two students and a professor. Villalba-Aleman was charged with attempted murder and 11 offenses in total. The Crown asked to prosecute him as a terrorist.

According to the CSIS report, “exposure to entities espousing anti-gender extremist rhetoric could inspire and encourage serious violence against the 2SLGBTQIA+ community, or against those who are viewed as supporters of pro-gender ideology policies and events.”

The CSIS report did not look at violence directed at those who have publicly opposed radical gender ideology, such as teenage activist Josh Alexander.

CSIS before has signaled that it was closely looking at the activities of groups, including parents opposed to extreme gender ideology.

As reported by LifeSiteNews in May, a CSIS report claimed that Canadians who are opposed to extreme forms of LGBT gender ideology, which includes those who simply believe that one can be only a man or a woman, form the “anti-gender movement” that it claims could pose an ongoing “violent threat” during the coming year.

Canada’s institutions ‘highjacked’ by the ‘woke far left,’ says former minister

People’s Party of Canada (PPC) leader Maxime Bernier blasted news of the CSIS report, saying it shows “all our institutions have been hijacked by the woke far left, even the secret service!”

Bernier, who has repeatedly spoken out against radical gender ideology, also took a shot at Conservative Party of Canada leader Pierre Poilievre for being relatively silent on the issue,

“Poilievre has barely said three words about gender ideology,” Bernier wrote on X.

“He’s afraid to tackle this issue. Half of his caucus are openly supporting it. Nothing will change when he becomes pm.”

Before forming the PPC, Bernier was a top member of the Conservative Party, even serving as a cabinet minister under former Prime Minister Stephen Harper.

As for Poilievre, it has only been recently he has voiced support for a ban on puberty blockers for minors as well as Alberta’s ban on “transitioning” kids.

According to the CSIS, the so-called “anti-gender movement” is an Ideologically Motivated Violent Extremism (IMVE) movement, which are groups it says pose a “significant threat to Canada’s national security”

CSIS noted that people in the “anti-gender movement” are homophobic and transphobic.

The agency also took a shot at people’s religious beliefs by saying that “religious interpretations, conspiracy theories, or a generalized fear of sociocultural change” are factors in people with “anti-gender movement” tendencies.

Those who espouse gender theory claim that one’s gender is not indicative of their biological sex, which is male or female, and that one can be any gender from myriad ones on a list that keeps growing all the time.

As per the teachings of the Catholic Church and as it is stated in the Bible, God created only male and female. Also, it is a scientifically backed biological fact that humans are either born a man or a woman.

The federal government of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has gone all in on embracing and supporting radical transgender ideology, including the so-called “transitioning” of minors, while at the same time introducing laws that on the surface appear to be about helping children.

Under Trudeau, the federal government has given millions of taxpayer money to fund LGBT groups and aggressively pushes a pro-LGBT agenda. His 2024 budget includes $150 million to promote ‘2SLGBTQI+’ ideology at home and abroad.

Share











