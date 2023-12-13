Top Canadian medical journal adds term ‘greysexual’ to never-ending LGBT glossary

'This is pure quackery,' Jack Fonseca of Campaign Life Coalition told LifeSiteNews. 'The people pushing this are kooks who want to make a name for themselves, while continuing to push the boundaries of the sexual revolution.'

(LifeSiteNews) — The Canadian Medical Association Journal has introduced the term “greysexual” as the latest so-called “sexual orientation” invented by LGBT activists.

According to a paper published December 4, the Canadian Medical Association Journal, Canada’s top medical association, is now recognizing people who claim to be “greysexual,” meaning they are “experiencing sexual attraction rarely or under specific circumstances.”

“This is pure quackery,” Jack Fonseca of Campaign Life Coalition told LifeSiteNews. “The people pushing this are kooks who want to make a name for themselves, while continuing to push the boundaries of the sexual revolution. There might exist an even more nefarious purpose in this strategy.”

“The LGBTXYZ brain trust has invented another, new ‘sexual orientation’ to add to the other dozens they concocted, and its fellow travelers in the medical community are carrying water for it to legitimize that people can be ‘born greysexual’, it’s inborn, that’s their core identify, and they cannot change,” he added.

The article, co-authored by Stella A. Schneckenburger, Michelle W.Y. Tam and Lori E. Ross, introduces “greysexual” as a subsection of “asexual.”

The report divides asexual into “demisexuality (only experiencing sexual attraction after emotional bonds form) and greysexuality (experiencing sexual attraction rarely or under specific circumstances.”

“Asexual people also have unique physical and sexual health needs, such as navigating arousal without attraction and learning to set boundaries in relationships,” writes the article.

The article further claims that “asexual people” often struggle with mental stress and a sense of stigma from discrimination. It notes that many “asexual people” are wary of medical care as they have been previously classified “inherently disordered” by medical staff.

To overcome this, the report suggested that medical providers “use inclusive, affirming language” such as “using ‘if’ rather than ‘when’ for questions about sex… allow patients to self-identify (and) avoid assuming lack of sex is problematic.”

“Connect patients to asexual communities; ensure approaches are asexual-specific rather than generalized to the entire LGBTQIA2S+ community,” the article added.

“Greysexual” is only the latest term used by LGBT activists who have since expanded their four-letter acronym to include new letters and symbols. Canada, under the leadership of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, is at the forefront of the promoting the LGBT movement.

This June, Canada promoted the new acronym “LGBTQQIPAA+,” releasing a children’s video explaining the meaning of “LGBTQQIPAA+” in celebration of “Pride month.”

Ironically, even Trudeau is struggling to keep up with the latest demands of the ever-growing LGBT dictionary. In 2021, Trudeau was videoed stumbling through the then-politically correct “LGBTQ+” acronym.

Fonseca compared the new term “greysexual” to the notion that “gay people are born that way,” exampling that it “was a lie from the beginning to cover up the truth that homosexuality is caused by childhood trauma and often times, molestation by an adult of the same sex.”

“For instance, we know from the work of the late Dr. Joseph Nicolosi and 160 years of scientific literature in the field of psychology, that same-sex attraction in men is caused by a combination of attachment disorder with their father in which they didn’t feel loved enough, an over-coddling mother, and a shy, introspective personality that is often artistic,” he explained.

“With talk therapy and/or spiritual counseling to help heal the root cause childhood trauma, many homosexual men and women have successfully recovered their heterosexual potential, and even married a person of the opposite sex,” Fonseca added.

“I would wager a lot of money that persons who are being pushed by quacks to self-label as ‘greysexual’ similarly have some childhood trauma – whether emotional or physical abuse – as the root of their problems,” he warned. “With a good talk therapist who can patiently explore the trauma he or she experienced, combined ideally with prayer or spiritual counseling, a lot of these men and women could probably attain healing, fulfillment and a much healthier, happier life.”

“What’s being offered is a false and limiting type of self-labelling that says, ‘Greysexual is who you are. It’s how you were born. There’s nothing you can do to change it, so just go join the LGBTTQSIAAG+ community and be part of that movement,” he explained.

“I think this is harmful and destructive,” Fonseca added. “Furthermore, when the usual gay activists eventually try to add this supposed new sexual orientation into the school curriculum as part of the rainbow alphabet, it should be resisted. Children who are still developing mentally, emotionally, physically and sexually could be seriously harmed with the suggestion that they might be this distinct type of human being known as a ‘greysexual.'”

Fonseca questioned if the new term could also have been invented for other reasons, saying, “Could this newly invented ‘greysexual’ orientation, along with ‘asexuality’, be a tactic to prevent these patients from blaming the sex-change surgery, the LGBT lobby, and the doctors who did it, for their sexual problems and unhappiness?”

“Might it be a political maneuver by the rainbow lobby to forestall lawsuits from those who have sex-change regret, by being able to tell them, ‘Aha! Here’s your problem. You’re ‘greysexual’ or ‘asexual.’ You were born this way. Now, go away and be happy with your life and stop believing the ‘misinformation’ being spread by other de-transitioners who regret what people like us have done to you,'” he questioned.

