Top Canadian university posts job listing that excludes white heterosexual men

The University of British Columbia says the new job is 'restricted to members of the following federally designated groups: people with disabilities, indigenous people, racialized people, women, and people from minoritized gender identity groups.'

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (LifeSiteNews) –– One of Canada’s most well-known universities has posted a job opening for a new research chair position but has essentially barred non-homosexual white men from applying for the job.

A recent job posting for the position of “Tier 1 Canada Research Chair in Oral Cancer Research” at the University of British Columbia (UBC) Vancouver campus has explicitly mentioned that those who don’t meet its so-called diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) requirements need not apply.

The UBC job posting was published on May 21, and notes that the seven-year contract for the chair role has with it certain “eligibility requirements,” such as candidates having to demonstrate a track record of “supporting equity, diversity, and inclusion.”

According to UBC, the selection for the role will be “restricted to members of the following federally designated groups: people with disabilities, indigenous people, racialized people, women, and people from minoritized gender identity groups.”

This rules out straight white men from applying for the role. UBC uses its Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion Action Plan as well as the B.C. Human Rights Code as validation for its job requirements.

The UBC claims that its current faculty is underrepresented by those who “self-identify” as having a disability, thus it notes that a person from this category is “preferential.”

To ensure that straight white men do not apply for the job, the UBC is also mandating that anyone who applies for the role must first conduct what it calls an “equity survey.”

“Candidates from these groups must self-identify as belonging to one or more of the designated equity groups to be considered for the position,” notes UBC.

According to the UBC, “Equity and diversity are essential to academic excellence.”

“We encourage applications from members of groups that have been marginalized on any grounds enumerated under the BC Human Rights Code, including sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, racialization, disability, political belief, religion, marital or family status, age, and/or status as a First Nation, Metis, Inuit, or indigenous person.”

Musk: Is the even legal?

As news of the UBC job posting spread on social media, X owner Elon Musk chimed in to comment on the matter, writing on June 3, “Is this legal in Canada?” in reply to a sarcastic post from Quebec-based academic Gad Saad mocking the job posting.

“Yes! Oral cancer research has long been dominated by white heterosexual males. Imagine the progress that can be made if the relevant research were conducted by Trans People of Color. Thank you @UBC for your epistemological courage in fighting against the scourge of White Heterosexual Science,” sarcastically wrote Saad on June 3 on X.

In recent years, there has been a notable increase in the promotion of so-called DEI requirements on employers, because of a push for it from the federal government of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Indeed, LifeSiteNews recently reported on how Trudeau’s Liberal government has spent over $30 million DEI affiliated contracts amongst many federal ministries since January 2019.

When it comes to DEI, Musk has been a formidable opponent to the discriminatory hiring practices. In Canada, the only main party speaking out against it is the People’s Party of Canada, under its leader Maxime Bernier. He has been outspoken against radical gender ideology repeatedly over the last few years as well as the COVID jabs and mandates.

In April, he announced a new party policy officially denouncing the so-called DEI agenda, saying it is nothing more than a “fundamentally racist, sexist, and discriminatory ideology” that “divides Canadians.”

Bernier told LifeSiteNews recently that the only way to stop the “radical policies” of the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) agenda – which he calls a combination of “official discrimination against white heterosexual males” and the “promotion of weird mental illnesses” – is for people to fight back against those seeking to undermine “traditional norms and values.”

Share











